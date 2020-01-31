Left Menu
KZN Police arrest fraudster after fake certificates found

In a statement issued on Friday, Police said the alleged operation had funded the suspect’s extravagant lifestyle.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a suspected fraudster after fake PSIRA certificates, matric certificates and certificates for tertiary institutions were found on his premises.

"On 29 January 2020, it all came to an end when the 34-year-old was visited by police officers from Pongola and he realized that it was time to face the music," KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele in the statement.

A search was conducted at his premises and fraudulent PSIRA certificates; Matric certificates and certificates for tertiary institutions were found on the premises. Police also seized laptops and a scanner that was used to produce the certificates which were found in his possession.

The suspect was immediately arrested.

Mbele said police officers had received a tip-off that a man was producing fake certificates from his home at Kwalubisi in Pongola.

The suspect appeared in the Pongola Magistrate's Court on 30 January 2020 on fraud and forgery charged and was remanded in custody until 7 February 2020 for a bail application.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest and encouraged investigators to ensure that the suspect faces the full might of the law.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

