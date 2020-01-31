Left Menu
Development News Edition

Probability of load shedding to increase as new maintenance plan developed

Addressing a media briefing on Friday in Johannesburg, de Ruyter said if Eskom does not implement this maintenance plan, there is a very real risk that the deterioration in its system performance will continue.

Probability of load shedding to increase as new maintenance plan developed
Eskom’s maintenance plan will enable it to perform the necessary rigorous maintenance on its power plants. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Eskom's probability of load shedding is expected to increase as it carries out its newly developed comprehensive maintenance plan, aimed at fixing its system which is constrained, unreliable and unpredictable.

"We will, unfortunately, have to expect some increase in load shedding. We are going to have to do this in a structured and carefully managed way. We have to give ourselves the space to fix what needs to be fixed," said Eskom's Group Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter.

Addressing a media briefing on Friday in Johannesburg, de Ruyter said if Eskom does not implement this maintenance plan, there is a very real risk that the deterioration in its system performance will continue.

Eskom's maintenance plan will enable it to perform the necessary rigorous maintenance on its power plants.

Last December, Eskom implemented stage 6 load shedding for the first time in its 96 year history.

"This is a highly regrettable incident, in a certain way it demonstrates the depth of the crisis we find ourselves in and creates a burning platform to turn the organization around and make sure we implement the necessary steps that are required to improve our performance," De Ruyter said.

Eskom will focus on five primary objectives in an effort to improve its performance. These include achieving operational stability, improving income statements, addressing the balance sheet, addressing corruption and carrying out organizational restructuring.

The power utility intends on returning to the cycle of maintaining its plant as per the original equipment manufacture's guidelines.

"We will change our maintenance philosophy and enter into a long-term partnership with the original equipment manufacturers so that we can be sure that we have the appropriate skill and the appropriate commitment from those suppliers to improve the performance of our assets.

"Part of this effort is going be an endeavor to address skills transfer that we make sure that we don't remain dependent on these contractors but that we build up our own skills base as we perform our maintenance," he said.

Eskom also plans to buy in electricity from entities that have excess electricity and increase its demand management efforts.

"There is a number of opportunities for South Africa's household, industry, and mining to be more efficient in how we use electricity," he said.

Improving income statements

According to Eskom, at the end of December 2019, arrear debt by municipalities was at R26.8 billion, including interest and the debt of individual users sat at R16.5 billion

"I am encouraged by the strategy that our distribution division has implemented since May of last year to enhance revenue collection. Since the implementation of this strategy the payment rate in Soweto, for example, has improved from 12% to 23.9%," De Ruyter said.

Eskom will continue discussions with the government through various formal structures as an inter-ministerial task team has been set to address municipal debt.

Corruption

The power utility is also accelerating its efforts in the lifestyle audits and forensic investigations.

"We are aware that any traces of corruption still remaining within Eskom will hinder our efforts to turn around the organization and also impact our finances negatively," De Ruyter said.

The entity is working with law enforcement agencies to apprehend those who are guilty of maleficence.

The power utility is also pursuing civil claims to recover monies from entities and individuals who have benefited from the contract entered into unlawfully with Eskom in the past.

Balance sheet

Eskom is looking at optimizing various costs, such as operating costs as it spends an enormous amount in procuring goods and services, including primary energy, coal as well as fuel oil.

"While we are grateful for the support that we have received from National Treasury, the amount of R250 billion that has been made available over a 10-year-period, we understand that we cannot rely on continued bailouts as a way forward.

"We have to fix Eskom operationally as well as financially and run it like a business if we want to demonstrate that we have earned the trust of both our shareholders and our lenders," De Ruyter said.

He said Eskom also needs to have appropriate cost-reflective tariffs.

Eskom has presented to the board a strategy that will allow it to division the entity.

"There is a great need for us to enable the turnaround of Eskom by restructuring our company. We are in the process of appointing boards for each of these entities. We should be able to finalize these appointments hopefully during the course of next week," he said.

De Ruyter said the restructuring will allow Eskom to be run in a transparent, effective and efficient way.

"It will set us up for success. It's a critical step for us to embark on this strategy," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

SAI gives Rani out-of-turn promotion after winning World Games Athlete of Year award

Indian women hockey team captain Rani Rampal, who has been named the World Games Athlete of the Year, was on Friday handed an out-of-turn promotion by the Sports Authority of India to honour her achievement. Rani, who joined SAI as an assis...

37 central ministers to submit feedback to PMO on J-K development initiatives

All 37 central ministers who visited Jammu and Kashmir recently will submit feedback to the Prime Ministers Office PMO on the implementation of various development schemes there, officials said on Friday. So far, 14 ministers have submitted...

One case of coronavirus symptoms among French evacuated - minister

One of the French people evacuated from China by plane showed symptoms of the coronavirus infection, Frances Health Minister Agnes Buzyn told reporters on Friday.The United States and other countries tightened travel curbs on Friday and bus...

HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-January transfer deadline day moves

Latest news and highlights from Europes top football leagues on transfer deadline day all times GMT 1405 GIROUD STAYING AT CHELSEA, SAYS LAMPARDChelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed striker Olivier Giroud will stay at Stamford Bridge ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020