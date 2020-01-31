Renovation work at Jalianwala Bagh memorial to be completed by March 2020

The country is commemorating the centenary of the Jalianwala Bagh Massacre from 13.4.2019 to 13.4.2020. Presently, the Jalianwala Bagh National Memorial is being renovated, upgraded and museum/galleries and Sound & Light show are being set up at the memorial site. The renovation work at the memorial site has to be completed by March 2020 so that it can be opened for the public to pay their homage on the fateful date of 13th April. Therefore, the work is in full swing at the memorial site. Accordingly, it has been decided to temporarily close the entry of visitors to the Jalianwala Bagh National Memorial from 15.2.2020 to 12.4.2020 so that the on-going works can be completed within the targeted date.

(With Inputs from PIB)

