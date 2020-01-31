Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Russia ready to hasten OPEC+ meeting to Feb on coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 23:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 23:10 IST
UPDATE 1-Russia ready to hasten OPEC+ meeting to Feb on coronavirus
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russia is ready to bring forward a meeting of OPEC and its allies to February from March to address a possible hit to global oil demand from coronavirus, Russia's energy minister said on Friday.

Alexander Novak said he was in discussions with OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and added that the oil-producing nations would need several more days to assess the impact and decide on the date of the meeting. A coronavirus outbreak in China could cut oil demand by more than 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of this year and drag on oil prices already beleaguered by oversupply, analysts and traders say.

"We can meet earlier, this is not a problem at all," Novak was quoted by Russian agency RIA as saying. "We have discussed it with the Saudi (energy) minister several times already ... Yesterday, we spoke for an hour, today for half an hour. We are discussing it very seriously," Interfax quoted Novak as saying.

"In principle, we are ready to quickly react to such things. We need to assess the situation and continue to monitor for a few more days," he was quoted by Interfax while adding it was too early to say if Russia was prepared to deepen output cuts. Worries over the economic impact of China's coronavirus have rattled global markets, helping send the price of crude down to around $58 a barrel from above $65 a barrel on Jan. 20.

Russia reported its first two cases of coronavirus on Friday and restricted direct flights to China, its biggest trade partner. OPEC+, which includes non-member countries such as Russia, has been reducing oil supply to support prices, agreeing in December to cut output by 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of March.

The next meeting was scheduled for March 5-6. OPEC wants to extend current oil output cuts until at least June from March, with the possibility of deeper reductions on the table if oil demand in China is significantly impacted by the spread of the coronavirus, OPEC sources told Reuters on Tuesday. (nL8N29X4RY)

Saudi Arabia's economy, the largest in the Arab world, remains dominated by hydrocarbon revenues despite plans to diversify. The kingdom needs prices of around $80 per barrel to balance its state budget.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK government replaces O'Neill as president of U.N. climate summit

British politician Claire ONeill will no longer serve as president of a major U.N. climate summit taking place in Glasgow in November and her replacement will be confirmed shortly, the UK government said on Friday. Preparations will continu...

Three labourers dead as tanker hits tractor in Gujarat's Dahod

Three labourers were killed and six others injured when a chemical tanker collided with a tractor-trolley in Dahod district of Gujarat on Friday night, the police said. The accident took place near Muvalia crossroads on Ahmedabad-Indore Hi...

Countries tighten China travel curbs as official admits mishandling virus

Beijing, Jan 31 AFP Countries expanded restrictions on travellers from China over a deadly virus epidemic Friday as an official admitted that a botched response worsened an outbreak that has grown into a global health emergency. At least 21...

Imelda Staunton to be last Elizabeth in TV's 'The Crown'

British actress Imelda Staunton will play an older Queen Elizabeth in the final season of award-winning television series The Crown, the shows creator said on Friday. The Netflix series about the British royal family will end after five sea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020