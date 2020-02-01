Union Budget: MoHUA allocated Rs 50,000 crore

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was on Saturday allocated around Rs 50,000 crore for the next fiscal, a hike of nearly 18 per cent from the current financial year. The Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, a flagship programme of the Modi government, has been given Rs 2,300 crore as against Rs 1,300 crore in the revised 2019-20 Union Budget, where the ministry was allocated a total of Rs 42,266.72 crore.

Another flagship programme, the Smart Cities Mission has been given Rs 6,450 crore as against Rs 3,450 crore. The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, which aims at ensuring robust sewage networks, water supply and other infrastructure to improve the quality of life in urban areas, has been allocated Rs 7,300 crore.

Around Rs 17,482 crore has been given for metro projects in the Union Budget, while the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) was allocated Rs 4 crore.

