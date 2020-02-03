Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hegemony of English great threat to survival of SA languages: PanSALB CEO

“It is crucial that we not only seek to preserve our linguistic diversity but also ensure that we instill a sense of pride in one’s ability to fully articulate complex matters in their mother tongue.

Hegemony of English great threat to survival of SA languages: PanSALB CEO
The aim of the 29 Days of Language Activism is to encourage South Africans to speak and live their languages and create a more multilingual society. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) acting CEO, Dr. David Maahlamela, has emphasized the importance of preserving South African languages.

At the launch of the 29 Days of Language Activism campaign in Tshwane on Monday, Maahlamela said the hegemony of English poses a great threat to the survival of many languages.

"It is crucial that we not only seek to preserve our linguistic diversity but also ensure that we instill a sense of pride in one's ability to fully articulate complex matters in their mother tongue.

"We ought to be deliberate in our efforts to effectively decolonize and intellectualize indigenous languages," Maahlamela said.

The aim of the 29 Days of Language Activism is to encourage South Africans to speak and live their languages and create a more multilingual society.

"As we celebrate our linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism, it is important that we continue reflecting on the Republic's use of all official languages and other languages, as enshrined in the Constitution," said Maahlamela said.

In an effort to ensure that N/uu, the oldest surviving San language, does not go extinct, PanSALB has partnered with Briza Publications to develop an audio-visual dictionary in N/uu.

The dictionary (also called the Talking Dictionary) is the only dictionary that links keywords and phrases to detailed, full-color illustrations and incorporates technology to allow readers to listen to the pronunciation of terms and phrases in different languages.

This unique language education tool assists in the teaching and learning of vocabulary and phrases from the target language.

Various activities will be held throughout the month, including the HHP (Jabulani Tsambo) Memorial Lecture on 19 February in Mafikeng, North West. The following day, a book fair will be held in Mafikeng.

An International Mother Language Day celebration will be held on 21 February in KwaZulu-Natal.

The PanSALB language activism campaign will conclude on 28 February with a handover of indigenous languages dictionaries to His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

All these activities will be aimed at encouraging the use of the mother tongue.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-PM Johnson says UK doesn't need EU rules for a post-Brexit trade deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his negotiating terms for trade talks with the European Union in a speech in London on Monday. Below are the highlights of the speechON RELATIONS WITH THE EU There is no need for a free trade agr...

WCD Minister gives away PM Matru Vandana Yojana awards

Union Minister of Women Child Development and Textiles, Smriti Zubin Irani gave away the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana PMMVY awards to States, Union Territories, and Districts for best performance at a function in New Delhi today.In ...

BJP will provide 'pucca' houses to all poor families by 2022: PM at Delhi rally

The BJP-led Central government will provide pucca houses to all poor families by 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while addressing an election rally ahead of the February 8 assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party will continue ...

HIGHLIGHTS-PM Johnson says UK doesn't need EU rules for a post-Brexit trade deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his negotiating terms for trade talks with the European Union in a speech in London on Monday. Below are the highlights of the speechON RELATIONS WITH THE EU There is no need for a free trade agr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020