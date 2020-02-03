Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAPS receives over 530 000 applications from youths

“Additionally, the applicant’s level of integrity is also measured, which aims to determine the susceptibility of an individual towards corrupt activities,” read the statement. 

SAPS receives over 530 000 applications from youths
Naidoo said recruiting suitable candidates is important if SAPS is to successfully execute its mandate. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has received over 530 000 applications from youths, who wish to join the service.

However, police said in a statement on Monday, the process is still unfolding, with the screening and selection process for the Basic Police Learning Development Programme (BPLDP) for the 2019/20 financial year still underway.

"Applications closed on 15 October 2019, and only qualifying candidates, who conform to the basic enlistment requirements, are currently being subjected to thorough screening processes to determine their eligibility to serve as men and women in blue," said spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

He said a number of applicants have already undergone Psychometric Assessments, which include measuring an individual's emotional stability and ability to function in the Community Service Centre and within the broader SAPS community.

"Additionally, the applicant's level of integrity is also measured, which aims to determine the susceptibility of an individual towards corrupt activities," read the statement.

Candidates that have undergone and were successful in their psychometric and integrity assessments will be given the chance to proceed to the next level in the recruitment process.

Naidoo said recruiting suitable candidates is important if SAPS is to successfully execute its mandate.

"This recruitment process sets out to ensure that only deserving applicants are chosen based on merit and that this process is free from bias, nepotism, and discrimination," said Naidoo.

To ensure transparency, said SAPS, the recruitment process is monitored by a board consisting of the senior management of SAPS, as well as external stakeholders, inclusive of community members.

Applicants, who have not received any official communique from the Service within three months from the closing date should consider their application as unsuccessful.

Successful candidates will be informed once the relevant processes have been completed.

While assessments continue, applicants are encouraged to exercise patience.

National Commissioner of SAPS, General Khehla John Sitole, said: "The number of applicants received was over half a million, and it is encouraging to see how many young men and women in South Africa are ready to serve and protect their fellow citizens.

"To ensure that we enlist disciplined, upright and passionate candidates, only the applicants who meet all requirements will be enlisted, hence the rigorous process that is currently unfolding. We wish all applicants the best and we look forward to welcoming each one of them within our ranks."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

China leadership admits 'shortcomings in virus response

Beijing, Feb 3 AFP Chinas top leadership body on Monday admitted shortcomings and difficulties in its response to a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 360 and infected more than 17,000, state media reported. The comments came af...

Mercenary 'Mad Mike' Hoare dies aged 100 in South Africa

Johannesburg, Feb 3 AFP One of Africas best-known mercenaries who fought in the Democratic Republic of Congo and led a failed coup in the Seychelles, Mike Hoare, has died aged 100, the family said on Monday. Nicknamed Mad Mike, Hoare died o...

UPDATE 1-Air transit hub UAE to suspend flights China flights, excluding Beijing

The United Arab Emirates, a major international transit hub, on Monday suspended flights to and from China, except for Beijing, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China.It was not immediately clear if the UAE suspension, which...

UPDATE 1-Man shot dead by British police wanted girlfriend to behead her parents

The man shot dead by police after wounding two people in a stabbing spree on a busy London street had been jailed for promoting violent Islamist material and had encouraged his girlfriend to behead her parents. He had also once written a li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020