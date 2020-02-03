SAPS receives over 530 000 applications from youths

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has received over 530 000 applications from youths, who wish to join the service.

However, police said in a statement on Monday, the process is still unfolding, with the screening and selection process for the Basic Police Learning Development Programme (BPLDP) for the 2019/20 financial year still underway.

"Applications closed on 15 October 2019, and only qualifying candidates, who conform to the basic enlistment requirements, are currently being subjected to thorough screening processes to determine their eligibility to serve as men and women in blue," said spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

He said a number of applicants have already undergone Psychometric Assessments, which include measuring an individual's emotional stability and ability to function in the Community Service Centre and within the broader SAPS community.

"Additionally, the applicant's level of integrity is also measured, which aims to determine the susceptibility of an individual towards corrupt activities," read the statement.

Candidates that have undergone and were successful in their psychometric and integrity assessments will be given the chance to proceed to the next level in the recruitment process.

Naidoo said recruiting suitable candidates is important if SAPS is to successfully execute its mandate.

"This recruitment process sets out to ensure that only deserving applicants are chosen based on merit and that this process is free from bias, nepotism, and discrimination," said Naidoo.

To ensure transparency, said SAPS, the recruitment process is monitored by a board consisting of the senior management of SAPS, as well as external stakeholders, inclusive of community members.

Applicants, who have not received any official communique from the Service within three months from the closing date should consider their application as unsuccessful.

Successful candidates will be informed once the relevant processes have been completed.

While assessments continue, applicants are encouraged to exercise patience.

National Commissioner of SAPS, General Khehla John Sitole, said: "The number of applicants received was over half a million, and it is encouraging to see how many young men and women in South Africa are ready to serve and protect their fellow citizens.

"To ensure that we enlist disciplined, upright and passionate candidates, only the applicants who meet all requirements will be enlisted, hence the rigorous process that is currently unfolding. We wish all applicants the best and we look forward to welcoming each one of them within our ranks."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

