France and Poland should consider nuclear energy cooperation -minister

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that France and Poland should consider cooperation in nuclear energy.

"It would be good for France and Poland to examine together the possibility of collaboration in the nuclear domain," Le Maire said during an economic forum in Poland.

Poland generates most of its electricity from coal but plans to build its first nuclear power station to reduce carbon emissions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

