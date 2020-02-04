Left Menu
SASSA warns to stop withdrawing social grants for deceased infants

SASSA Mpumalanga spokesperson Senzeni Ngubeni said some parents do not report the death of their infants to Home Affairs, but instead continue to withdraw social grant payments on behalf of the deceased babies.

“This fraudulent act happens when the child passes away a few weeks or months after birth. Parents bury the child without informing Home Affairs,” Ngubeni said. Image Credit: ANI

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has warned parents to stop withdrawing social grant payments for deceased infants.

"This fraudulent act happens when the child passes away a few weeks or months after birth. Parents bury the child without informing Home Affairs," Ngubeni said.

He warned that unreported death and burial is illegal.

"Parents are [warned] not to continue with fraudulent activities, [profiting on the] loss of a child. It is insensitive and also a criminal offense, which will lead to arrest and prosecution by law enforcement institutions.

"When a child passes on, parents must report the death to Home Affairs, and SASSA will pick up that information and stop the grant immediately.

"SASSA is urging the public to uphold moral values and good cultural practices of Ubuntu," said Ngubeni.

He encouraged the public to continue to report fraudsters.

For more information, the public can contact customer care lines on 013 754 9439/9428 or the toll-free number on 0800 60 10 11 from 8 am – 4 pm during weekdays.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

