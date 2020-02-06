Left Menu
Development News Edition

Challenges faced by Prasa to be addressed, Mbalula assures Scopa

Administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo was appointed for a period of 12 months, after which a permanent board will be appointed to run the affairs of Prasa.

Challenges faced by Prasa to be addressed, Mbalula assures Scopa
Mpondo has appointed a Panel of Technical Advisors to assist in turning the company’s fortunes around. Image Credit: Twitter(@MbalulaFikile)

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has assured the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that the challenges faced by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa will be addressed.

"Following my last Scopa appearance and from what transpired, we elected to dissolve the Interim Board and place Prasa [Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa] under administration. This was not an easy decision to make but was necessitated by the urgent need to tackle these challenges and get our trains back on track," the Minister said.

The Minister, together with Prasa officials, appeared before Scopa in Parliament, on Wednesday.

Mbalula last briefed the Scopa of developments at Prasa in November 2019.

The agency's interim board was dissolved in December last year and the entity was placed under administration.

Administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo was appointed for a period of 12 months, after which a permanent board will be appointed to run the affairs of Prasa.

Mpondo has appointed a Panel of Technical Advisors to assist in turning the company's fortunes around.

The advisors will provide Prasa with critical technical expertise and support the Administrator's turnaround strategy. They will also advise the Administrator on a number of other critical aspects.

Among the administrator's key priorities are the following:

Addressing all matters raised in the Auditor-General's report and ensure that there are no repeat findings.

Accelerating interventions aimed at improving operational performance.

Expediting implementation of the modernization programme, with a priority focus on fencing, signaling, perway, and station upgrades.

Rolling out security interventions across all corridors.

Urgently developing the capacity to manage PRASA's capital programme, working with other state entities in the short term.

Building capacity to support interventions aimed at recovering the system by establishing requisite supplier panels through competitive bidding or other means permissible.

Attending to issues that require engagement with Transnet in order to unlock blockages that negatively affect operations.

Ensuring effective consequences management and provide support to investigations currently underway by law enforcement authorities.

Undertaking a review of PRASA's organizational design and business model.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store-sources

Chinas Xiaomi, Huawei Technologies, Oppo and Vivo are joining forces to create a platform for developers outside China to upload apps onto all of their app stores simultaneously, in a move analysts say is meant to challenge the dominance of...

Scotland's finance chef quits over messages to teenager

London, Feb 6 AP Scotlands finance minister has resigned, hours before he was due to deliver his annual budget, after he reportedly sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy on social media. Derek Mackay quit on Thursday, saying he had...

Let data protection Bill go through widest discussions within parliamentary process: Prasad

IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that Personal Data Protection Bill should go through widest discussions within the parliamentary process. India is a democracy and deliberations on this Bill in Parliament will be ben...

Coronavirus: Armed forces on alert along China, Nepal borders

The Indian armed forces are maintaining a tight vigil along the borders with China and Nepal in view of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Armed Forces Medical Services AFMS Director General Anup Banerji said on Thursday. The government ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020