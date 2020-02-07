Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emergency aid fund released for Syrians bearing brunt of humanitarian disaster

Mark Lowcock, UN Humanitarian Affairs chief and Emergency Relief Coordinator also briefed the Council on what he described as the “humanitarian catastrophe” unfolding in Syria as a result of the military escalation.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 08:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 08:09 IST
Emergency aid fund released for Syrians bearing brunt of humanitarian disaster
There is no military solution to the Idlib conflict, warned Mr. Pedersen, which risks developing into a “bloody and protracted last stand on the Turkish border, with grave consequences for civilians.” Image Credit: Twitter(@UNOCHA)

Air and ground strikes in the region of Idlib, northwest Syria, are causing "massive waves of civilian displacement and major loss of civilian life", causing unacceptable human suffering which must stop now, Geir Pedersen, the UN Special Envoy for Syria, told the Security Council on Thursday.

Mark Lowcock, UN Humanitarian Affairs chief and Emergency Relief Coordinator also briefed the Council on what he described as the "humanitarian catastrophe" unfolding in Syria as a result of the military escalation.

UN releases $30 million in emergency aid

The top OCHA official announced the release of $30 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to immediately scale-up shelter and other critical assistance to the thousands of civilians bearing the brunt of the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Syria's northwest.

"We have seen chaotic pictures in town after town as vehicles lines up in every direction trying to flee. People who have just moved cannot find adequate shelter. Tens of thousands are crammed into schools, mosques and unfinished buildings. Many are in tents in the mud, exposed to wind, rain and freezing weather", said Mr. Lowcock.

The CERF funds will help provide shelter and other essential relief items in the harsh winter.

With international cooperation, a solution can be found

Mr. Pedersen outlined the scale of the military operations in the region, which include airstrikes, and a ground offensive in the Idlib de-escalation zone, by the Syrian Government; clashes between Syrian and Turkish forces; and attacks by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group and armed opposition groups.

Despite UN pleas for all parties to end hostilities, hundreds of civilians have been killed in the last two months, with more than half a million displaced, and ordinary people feel dismayed and abandoned, said the UN envoy.

There is no military solution to the Idlib conflict, warned Mr. Pedersen, which risks developing into a "bloody and protracted last stand on the Turkish border, with grave consequences for civilians."

International cooperation and an agreement to de-escalate could, however, bring about a period of calm, and the Special Envoy said that he would continue to impress on the main actors in the conflict their responsibility to take a "different path".

He reminded the 15 Council members that they had unanimously agreed on resolution 2245, which stipulated "a nationwide ceasefire alongside a cooperative approach to combatting terrorism, and for full respect of Syria's sovereignty and a credible and inclusive UN-facilitated political process".

More than half a million displaced in two months

Following Mr. Pedersen's briefing, Mr. Lowcock updated the Council on the humanitarian situation, which has seen some 586,000 people displaced in the last two months, in an attempt to escape bombing and shelling.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has now documented 373 civilians killed since December 1, and three humanitarian workers from organizations working closely with the UN.

The vast majority of people are continuing to move north and west, into the ever-smaller enclave controlled by non-Government groups. These areas, continued the UN's humanitarian chief, are becoming severely overcrowded, and many people are forced to camp on agricultural land with no infrastructure.

Health care is being severely impacted by the fighting: 53 medical facilities have stopped operations, including two which were attacked in southeast Idlib, killing 10 people and injuring 30 others. With the enforced closure of immunization centers, the risk of new disease outbreak is growing.

'What we have been warning you about is happening'

The UN has released a new Humanitarian Readiness and Response Plan for northwest Syria, with a call for an additional $336 million for the next six months to address the massive displacement since 1 December. The biggest need said Mr, Lowcock, is for shelter and protection against the harsh winter conditions: tents, plastic sheeting, stoves, warm clothes, and fuel.

'What we have been warning you about is happening', said Mr. Lowcock, referring to warnings of a severe and deteriorating humanitarian situation in previous briefings.

The humanitarian chief concluded by echoing Mr. Pedersen's appeal for an immediate end to hostilities, and for a serious international effort to cooperate on Idlib.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Another 41 on cruise liner off Japan test positive for coronavirus

Another 41 people on a cruise liner off Japan tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 61, with thousands of passengers confined to cabins as testing continues. The cruise ship, Diamond Princess, and ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Rally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs

Asian share markets slipped on Friday and oil price gains stalled, as the growing death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak put a lid on the weeks sharp rally.The toll in mainland China from the new virus rose to 636, mor...

Oneweb Successfully Launches 34 More Satellites Into Orbit

&#160;OneWeb, the global communications company with a mission to bring connectivity to everyone everywhere, today announced the successful launch of 34 satellites, aboard a Soyuz launch vehicle from the historic Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakh...

Stone's 5-point night powers Knights past Panthers

Mark Stone scored two goals and added three assists, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 7-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla. Max Pacioretty added two goals and one assist for Vegas.Marc-Andre Fleury made 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020