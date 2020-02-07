Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

An article recently claimed that China has sought approval from the "highest level of court" for killing coronavirus patients to control the spread of the deadly virus. The article also claimed that the court is "expected" to give approval to the government.

Fortunately, the article is fake and the website called "AB-TC" and "City News" has a history of publishing fake news. Lastly, Devdiscourse couldn't find any such report filed by any credible news outlet.

Most recently, the same website reported that five Singaporeans have contracted the Wuhan coronavirus without going to China. That report also turned out to be false and the government of Singapore had released a statement debunking falsehoods being spread by the website.

The statement by the Singapore government:

"There was a false statement contained in a web article on the Wuhan virus situation in Singapore.

Falsehoods

On 30 Jan 2020, a website called 'City News' published an article titled "BREAKING NEWS: Singapore records six more coronavirus case, total of 16 now" (https://ab-tc.com/singapore-coronavirus-cases/) claiming that five Singaporeans have contracted the Wuhan coronavirus without going to China.

As of 9pm on 30 Jan 2020, there is no local transmission of the Wuhan virus in Singapore. All confirmed cases in Singapore to date are Chinese nationals who travelled from Wuhan.

Additional Clarifications

We advise members of the public to not speculate and/or spread unfounded rumors. Please visit www.moh.gov.sg for updates on the Wuhan virus situation."

Stricter laws

Deluged by misinformation and fake news about the new coronavirus, Asian countries have stepped up scrutiny on mischievous social media posts and blogs trying to spread misinformation.

Readers are encouraged to not promote such fake news and not share any unverified information.

At least 16 people have been arrested over coronavirus posts in Malaysia, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong, while Singapore has used its new "fake news" law, POFMA, to force media outlets like "AB-TC City News" and social media users to carry government warnings on their posts and articles saying they contain falsehoods.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam denounces Slovakian expulsion of diplomat in abduction row

Vietnam denounced Slovakias expulsion of one of its diplomats in a row over the abduction of a disgraced Vietnamese businessman via Slovakia in 2017, saying it was not in line with the traditional friendship between the two countries. Busin...

Germany to work with technical colleges in South Africa

Germany has agreed to identify a few technical colleges in South Africa to work with, in an attempt to develop skills and create more jobs in the country.The announcement was made during the Official Visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel...

UPDATE 1-China scientists identify pangolin as possible coronavirus host

The deadly coronavirus outbreak in China could have spread from bats to humans through the illegal traffic of pangolins, the worlds only scaly mammals, which are prized in Asia for food and medicine, Chinese researchers said.The pangolin is...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks falter as coronavirus death toll mounts

Emerging-market stocks slipped on Friday as the mounting death toll from the coronavirus epidemic overshadowed efforts by China to limit the economic fallout of the outbreak, while the Russian rouble eased ahead of a central bank meeting la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020