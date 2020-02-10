Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gauteng police arrest 780 suspects during crime combatting operation

In a statement, Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said of the 780 suspects, 270 were arrested around Tshwane.

Gauteng police arrest 780 suspects during crime combatting operation
In the Johannesburg district, 84 suspects were nabbed for business burglary, possession of suspected stolen property, robbery, kidnapping and driving under the influence of alcohol. Image Credit: Twitter (@SAPoliceService)

Police in Gauteng arrested 780 suspects for various crimes during a multi-disciplinary crime combatting operation.

In a statement, Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said of the 780 suspects, 270 were arrested around Tshwane.

"[They were arrested] for crimes ranging from dealing in drugs and dagga, rape, truck hijacking, possession of suspected stolen vehicles, driving under the influence of alcohol, assault and 60 cell phones were confiscated," he said.

In the Johannesburg district, 84 suspects were nabbed for business burglary, possession of suspected stolen property, robbery, kidnapping and driving under the influence of alcohol.

"The intelligence-driven joint operations also yielded results in Ekurhuleni, where more than 280 suspects were arrested for various crimes such as assault, rape, robbery, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted murder, and possession of unlicensed firearm and drugs," said Makhubele.

In the West Rand, 130 suspects were arrested for armed robbery, business robbery, housebreaking, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of drugs, assault, and rape.

"Furthermore, Sedibeng police conducted operations that resulted in the arrest of more than 130 suspects for various crimes ranging from possession of the suspected stolen property, murder, rape, hijacking, and other crimes," Makhubele said.

He said police will continue the operations to root out criminals, who are hiding within communities.

"Police visibility will still be intensified at hotspots to protect the community of Gauteng," he said.

All the arrested suspects will appear in various courts in Gauteng soon.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

ICC has taken it very seriously: Indian team manager on Bangladesh's aggressive celebrations

Indias under-19 cricket team manager Anil Patel says the ICC has taken a serious view of the aggressive celebrations by Bangladesh players after their World Cup triumph and will be reviewing the footage of the final games last few minutes h...

Nissan to temporarily halt production at Japan factory due to coronavirus -Nikkei

Nissan Motor Co will temporarily halt production at its plant in Japans southwestern Kyushu due to the coronavirus, the Nikkei newspaper said on Monday, in a clear sign that the outbreak was starting to strain the global supply chain.Nissan...

US Democrats trade barbs as New Hampshire vote nears

Manchester, Feb 10 AFP Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg locked horns in their fight for the US Democratic presidential nomination Sunday as they scrambled for votes with just two days to go before New Hampshires closely-watched primary. Th...

Two Russian children die in Thai tourist boat crash

Bangkok, Feb 10 AFP Russian siblings aged 12 and six-years-old died Monday in a speed boat accident off the tourist island of Phuket, an official said, as two vessels collided near a pier. The accident took place 100 metres off a privately-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020