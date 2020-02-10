Gauteng police arrest 780 suspects during crime combatting operation

Police in Gauteng arrested 780 suspects for various crimes during a multi-disciplinary crime combatting operation.

In a statement, Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said of the 780 suspects, 270 were arrested around Tshwane.

"[They were arrested] for crimes ranging from dealing in drugs and dagga, rape, truck hijacking, possession of suspected stolen vehicles, driving under the influence of alcohol, assault and 60 cell phones were confiscated," he said.

In the Johannesburg district, 84 suspects were nabbed for business burglary, possession of suspected stolen property, robbery, kidnapping and driving under the influence of alcohol.

"The intelligence-driven joint operations also yielded results in Ekurhuleni, where more than 280 suspects were arrested for various crimes such as assault, rape, robbery, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted murder, and possession of unlicensed firearm and drugs," said Makhubele.

In the West Rand, 130 suspects were arrested for armed robbery, business robbery, housebreaking, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of drugs, assault, and rape.

"Furthermore, Sedibeng police conducted operations that resulted in the arrest of more than 130 suspects for various crimes ranging from possession of the suspected stolen property, murder, rape, hijacking, and other crimes," Makhubele said.

He said police will continue the operations to root out criminals, who are hiding within communities.

"Police visibility will still be intensified at hotspots to protect the community of Gauteng," he said.

All the arrested suspects will appear in various courts in Gauteng soon.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

