Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysian palm oil group urges industry to tap tech to save forests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 17:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 17:37 IST
Malaysian palm oil group urges industry to tap tech to save forests
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Malaysian palm oil producers must use technology to improve yield and compensate for restrictions on land use, as the industry wrestles with concerns about sustainability, the chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council said on Monday.

Malaysia, the world's second-biggest palm oil producer, has set a cap of 6.5 million hectares on the area under palm oil cultivation. In 2019, the total area planted with oil palm in Malaysia was about 5.9 million hectares. Given the restrictions on expanding into the new land, Lee Yeow Chor, chairman of state agency and industry body the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), said companies should look at other options to increase output.

"The emphasis for the palm oil industry should be looking at how to increase the utilization of technology in order to improve yields," Lee told Reuters in an interview. Lee said the industry was also increasing mechanization to cut reliance on foreign labor, and seeking to use tissue culture and genomics to make plants deliver more.

Apart from the land issue, frequent droughts and replanting in Sabah, the biggest Malaysian state producing palm oil, will hit output, he said. It takes between three and four years for a plant to produce fruit. Mohamad Nageeb Abdul Wahab, chief executive of the Malaysian Palm Oil Association - a group representing growers - told Reuters separately the bigger producers were focusing on yield expansion using genome-sequencing.

Palm oil is used in a wide range of products, from snack foods and cosmetics to biodiesel. The commodity is under scrutiny because the producers in Indonesia and Malaysia have in the past cleared forests to make way for oil palm cultivation. The European Union last year legislated to phase out palm oil in renewable fuel by 2030 because of concerns about deforestation.

The MPOC's Lee said he expected palm oil to come under greater scrutiny because of the European Green Deal, a proposal by the European Commission to make the EU climate neutral by 2050. "The best way to overcome bad perception is consistency and continuous improvement. The Malaysian palm oil industry has a good track record in doing that," Lee said.

He said he expects the benchmark Malaysian palm oil price to range between 2,800 and 3,100 ringgit per tonne in the next two months, higher than the Monday close of 2,759 ringgit, because of limited supplies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus case found at British doctors' practice - BBC

A staff member at a British doctors practice in the southern English city of Brighton has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported.The practice has been closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite sources. ...

National Deworming Day conducted to benefit children, adolescents

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW conducted the tenth round of National Deworming Day NDD, today. This will be followed by the mop-up day on February 17, 2020. As part of this campaign, children and adolescents aged 1-19 years...

Wind rips roof off in Polish ski resort, killing mother and daughter

A woman of 40 and her 15-year old daughter were killed on Monday in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a ski resort in southern Poland, when high winds tore the roof off a ski rental shop.Two are dead - a mother and her daughter. Medical help is being pr...

FACTBOX-Here is what WHO experts are watching on the coronavirus' spread

The World Health Organization WHO is tracking the epidemic of the new coronavirus in China and how it is spread abroad, as its advance team of international experts travels there to help investigate the outbreak.Here are some issues that WH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020