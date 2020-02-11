Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Global power-related CO2 emissions flatten after 2-year rise-IEA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 13:39 IST
UPDATE 1-Global power-related CO2 emissions flatten after 2-year rise-IEA

Global carbon dioxide emissions from power production flattened last year to 33 gigatonnes after two years of increase, despite expectations of another rise as the world economy expanded, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday. The growth of renewable energy and fuel switching from coal to natural gas led to less emissions from advanced economies. Milder weather in several countries and slower economic growth in some emerging markets also contributed, the agency said.

"We now need to work hard to make sure that 2019 is remembered as a definitive peak in global emissions, not just another pause in growth,” said Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director. The significant fall in emissions in advanced economies offset growth elsewhere. Emissions from the power sector in advanced economies fell to levels last seen in the late 1980s, when electricity demand was one third lower than today, the IEA said.

European Union emissions fell by 160 million tonnes or 5% last year from a year earlier due to more use of natural gas and wind power in electricity generation. The United States recorded fall of 140 million tonnes or 2.9% in emissions from the previous year.

Japan's emissions fell by 45 million tonnes, or around 4%, as output from recently restarted nuclear reactors increased. But emissions in the rest of the world increased by nearly 400 million tonnes in 2019, with almost 80% of the growth coming from countries in Asia where coal-fired power generation continued to rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Muzaffarpur shelter home: Delhi court sentences Brajesh Thakur to life imprisonment

A Delhi court Tuesday sentenced Brajesh Thakur to life imprisonment for sexually and physically assaulting several girls in a shelter home in Bihars Muzaffarpur district.Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha sentenced Thakur to lif...

Delhi court also sends 11 others to jail for life in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case.

Delhi court also sends 11 others to jail for life in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case....

Astronauts for India's human space flight start training in Moscow

Russian launch service provider Glavkosmos said the planned twelve-month training program of Indian candidates for a spaceflight started on Monday at the Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Center GCTC in Moscow. After a thorough s...

Delhi polls: Cong accepts defeat, vows to rebuild itself

The Congress on Tuesday accepted defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls and vowed to rebuild and revive itself at the grassroots level in the national capital. It said the poll results also had a message for the BJP that the most toxic campaign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020