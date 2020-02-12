Netherlands: Explosions rocks post offices in Amsterdam, Kerkrade

A suspected letter bomb has exploded at an Amsterdam postal-sorting center Bolstoen, with bomb squads scrambled to the scene in the capital of Netherlands.

Dutch police have confirmed the explosion in Amsterdam.

No injuries have been reported so far.

In een postkamer van een bedrijfspand aan de Bolstoen heeft woensdagochtend even voor 8 uur een explosie plaatsgevonden, vermoedelijk veroorzaakt door een bombrief. Geen gewonden. Woordvoering politie komt ter plaatse. — Politie Amsterdam eo (@Politie_Adam) February 12, 2020

Another explosion was reported in the south of the country in Kerkrade. The explosion happened at a postal company on Wiebachstraat. A suspicious item was first reported to the police at 8:33 a.m., and the police were called out for an explosion at 8:54 a.m. Explosive experts are at the scene to investigate.

"It is as yet unknown whether there is a connection with the explosion of a letter package this morning in Amsterdam," the Limburg police said.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.