Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOM assists 61 migrants with voluntarily return to Ghana from Niger

The returnees told IOM staff that smugglers presented them with “lucrative” deals to persuade them to set out for Libya, despite well-known risks. 

IOM assists 61 migrants with voluntarily return to Ghana from Niger
The migrants returned from Niger by road, where they were stranded on their way to Libya. Image Credit: Twitter(@LopezEkra)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) this week assisted 61 migrants who were stranded in Niger with voluntarily return to Ghana, bringing the total number of assisted Ghanaians to 1,400 since 2017.

The migrants returned from Niger by road, where they were stranded on their way to Libya. Upon arrival in Accra, Ghana's capital, IOM joined local authorities in providing assistance, including cash assistance—that is, pocket money—to meet their immediate needs, especially onward transportation to their final destinations.

The returnees told IOM staff that smugglers presented them with "lucrative" deals to persuade them to set out for Libya, despite well-known risks.

"The smuggler showed me pictures of Benghazi, a seemingly peaceful place where we would work," explained one returnee, Koffi. "Once in Niger, the reality was different. Today, I am happy to be back. I would never advise anyone to embark on such a journey."

Following their return, migrants are eligible for reintegration assistance, which can include counseling, referral to existing programs and medical and psychosocial assistance. Returnees also may become part of collective community-based projects where they work together with other community members and returnees.

The EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration was launched in 2017 to assist migrants from Ghana and 25 other African countries stranded along the main migration routes to return home and reintegrate within their community.

So far, over 300 migrants here have completed their reintegration process; 934 have participated in reintegration counseling, and 673 have received psycho-social support.

IOM also works with its partners to raise awareness about the dangers of irregular migration and promote campaigns for safe migration. Since 2017, 124 awareness-raising sessions have taken place in communities and schools, while radio and TV broadcasts with similar messages have reached approximately 200,000 Ghanaians nationwide.

"We continue to work with our various partners to ensure that laws and policies are in place to guarantee that people have access to rights and basic services here in Ghana, and to ensure no one is left behind," said Sylvia Lopez-Ekra, IOM Chief of Mission in Ghana said of the returnees.

"We need to encourage communities to embrace returnees and help them re-establish themselves. We need to engage with our youth – who are the future of the country and tend to risk their lives to find greener pastures elsewhere."

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom and Nokia join exodus from Mobile World Congress

Nokia and Deutsche Telekom became the latest big name companies to pull out of this months Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona because of the coronavirus outbreak, adding to the likelihood the event could be scrapped.Franco-Italian chipm...

UPDATE 1-Pakistani Islamist accused of Mumbai attacks jailed for terrorism financing

Hafiz Saeed, accused by India and the United States of masterminding the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, was jailed for 11 years in Pakistan on Wednesday on terrorism financing charges, a government prosecutor and defense lawyer said. The ruling ca...

Trai urges govt to bring out detailed policy framework for digital radio broadcasting

Trai on Wednesday urged the government to come out with a detailed policy framework for digital radio broadcasting, an area where the regulator had already given its recommendations, and said it is willing to offer further policy inputs on ...

UPDATE 2-Haftar forces block U.N. flights in and out of Libya - U.N. mission

Forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have blocked flights carrying United Nations staff to and from Libya, hampering humanitarian and mediation efforts, the U.N. mission said on Wednesday.Haftars eastern-based Libya National Army LNA has on sever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020