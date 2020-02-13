UNDP to work with civic body on waste disposal in Rishikesh

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will work on a waste disposal project in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh in collaboration with the municipal corporation here, an official said on Thursday. The Rishikesh Municipal Corporation will provide land to the UNDP for setting up a waste treatment plant under the project, which will be funded by HDFC Bank, corporation commissioner Narendra Singh Quiriyal told reporters after a meeting with UNDP country head (circular economy) Sardar Prabhjot Sodhi.

The plant will make compost out of wet waste and process polythene waste for utilisation in the construction of roads, he said. The UNDP has worked on similar waste disposal projects in collaboration with local civic bodies in 30 cities across the country, Sodhi said.

