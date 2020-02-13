India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

The fifth edition of Exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 between India and the United Kingdom Army commenced today at Salisbury Plains, United Kingdom. The aim of the exercise is to conduct training of troops in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations in both Urban and Semi-Urban areas. Exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 can be termed as the shining example of long-standing strategic ties between India and the United Kingdom.

During the opening ceremony Brig Tom Bewick, Commander of UK 7 Infantry Brigade welcomed the Indian contingent. As part of the exercise, important lectures, demonstrations, and drills related to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations will be conducted. Both the armies will also share their valuable experiences in countering such situations as also refine drills and procedures for joint operations wherever the need so arises.

The exercise will be culminating with a 72 hours joint exercise which will focus on the joint operation by soldiers during the conduct of counter-terrorist operations. The exercise is a great step for the armies of the two democratic countries to train together and gain together from each other's rich operational experiences.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.