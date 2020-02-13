Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGGI, Gurugram Zonal Unit arrest one for issuing bogus invoices

Through bogus invoices, Shri Nitin Jain has fraudulently passed Input Tax Credit (ITC) amounting to Rs 41.6 Crores (approx).

DGGI, Gurugram Zonal Unit arrest one for issuing bogus invoices
During the course of the investigation, Shri Nitin Jain also admitted of having issued bogus invoices in lieu of certain fixed commission. Image Credit: ANI

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Gurugram Zonal Unit (GZU), Haryana, has arrested Shri Nitin Jain, resident of Sonepat, Haryana, proprietor of M/s Shiv Trade Incorporation, Delhi, for issuing bogus invoices.

During investigation, it was revealed that Shri Nitin Jain has issued bogus invoices through his firm M/s Shiv Trade Incorporation and another firm M/s Om Trade Inexim, opened in the name of dummy person, of various types of goods namely ferrous/ non-ferrous scrap, ingots, nickel cathode, etc. amounting to Rs 268.3 crores (approx).

Through bogus invoices, Shri Nitin Jain has fraudulently passed Input Tax Credit (ITC) amounting to Rs 41.6 Crores (approx). This ITC was further availed by various entities to offset their GST liability and also passed on such fraudulent ITC to further buyers who availed the same to discharge their GST liability against their outward supplies with an ulterior motive to defraud the Government exchequer. During the course of the investigation, Shri Nitin Jain also admitted of having issued bogus invoices in lieu of certain fixed commission.

Thus, Shri Nitin Jain has committed offenses under the provisions of Section 132(1)(b) & (c) of the Central Goods & Services Tax Act (CGST), 2017, which are cognizable and non-bailable offenses and punishable under Section 132 of the CGST Act, 2017. Consequently, Shri Nitin Jain was arrested on 12th February 2020 under Section 69(1) of the CGST Act, 2017 and produced before Judicial Magistrate in Gurugram Court on 12th February 2020. Court has sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. Further investigation in the matter is in progress.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-Unfashionable but unstoppable, Getafe face Barca in clash of styles

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas has performed miracles with the modest Madrid club by taking them to third in La Liga but a victory away to champions Barcelona on Saturday against old foe Quique Setien would be his biggest feat of all. Bordalas ...

Blast kills another Pakistani Taliban leader in Afghanistan

A senior Pakistani Taliban commander was killed by a bomb in eastern Afghanistan, militant and intelligence sources said on Thursday, the latest such incident to target the group in recent days. Sheharyar Mehsud, chief of a militant faction...

HSBC cuts China economic growth forecast on coronavirus impact

HSBC said on Thursday it had lowered its first-quarter forecast for mainland Chinas economic growth to 4.1 year-on-year from 5.8 due to the fallout from coronavirus.The bank also cut its China full-year growth forecast to 5.3 from 5.8, addi...

Ousted Credit Suisse CEO Thiam to collect up to $30 mln - sources

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, ousted over a spying scandal, stands to collect as much as 30 million Swiss francs 30 million after resigning this month, two people familiar with the matter said.The compensation for Thiam, incl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020