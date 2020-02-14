Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stranded tankers, full storage tanks: coronavirus leads to crude glut in China

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 00:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 00:33 IST
Stranded tankers, full storage tanks: coronavirus leads to crude glut in China

The coronavirus's effect on energy markets is worsening, as the sharp fall in demand in China, the world's largest importer of crude, is stranding oil cargoes off the country's coast and prompting shippers to seek out other Asian destinations.

More than 1,360 people have died from the coronavirus in China, which has disrupted the world's second-largest economy and shaken energy markets, with international benchmark Brent crude oil down 15% since the beginning of the year. Major international energy forecasters expect demand to fall in this quarter, the first drop in a decade, due to the outbreak.

Chinese refineries have cut output by about 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) over just two weeks, causing crude stocks to pile up. That has left numerous Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), capable of holding more than 2 million barrels of crude each, unable to unload at China's top crude import terminal of Qingdao, Refinitiv data shows.

Other cargoes are being diverted to South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and other locales in China, while storage tanks in Shandong province - where Qingdao is located - are filling swiftly, sources said. Oil storage tanks in China's eastern Shandong province are nearing peaks seen last June as independent refiners slash processing rates, industry sources said.

"We are cutting runs, but we still have (crude) cargoes on the way," said a Chinese refinery source, adding that the company was still exploring options as land storage is limited and it is costly to store on ships. Shandong's commercial and strategic crude oil stocks are currently at 171.5 million barrels, not far from their peak of 175 million barrels in early June last year, according to oil analytics firm Kpler.

"In theory, there is a lot of spare capacity to fill, but we have never seen this full utilization" of storage, said Kpler analyst Alexander Booth, adding that utilization rates are currently at 61% in Shandong, versus 63% at last year's peak. China's overall crude storage is at 760 million barrels, versus a peak of 780 million barrels in early June last year, Kpler's data shows.

DEMURRAGE COSTS RISE, FREIGHT RATES PLUNGE The lack of space in tanks is prompting traders to divert cargoes scheduled to arrive in February and March until China's demand improves, multiple trade and shipping sources said.

When vessels cannot be unloaded, their charterers have to pay what is known as demurrage costs. Those fees have climbed to more than $100,000 per day for cargo arriving next week compared with about $90,000 per day for those loaded 40 days ago, prompting some shippers to try to transfer crude to older tankers that cost less to operate, they said. Freight rates meanwhile have plunged to nearly half the levels they were at as the virus has hit demand and after the U.S. partially lifted sanctions on one unit of Chinese shipping firm COSCO.

Sources at Shandong ports said while storage levels are high, they are working with refineries to move oil out and make way for more cargoes that are expected to arrive in the coming weeks. "The pace of moving crude out from tanks is slow. So if vessels are arriving at the same time, some of them might need to wait for 2-3 days," said a source at Rizhao port in Shandong.

"We still have around 30% of space at our oil storage at this moment, which is already a lot better than the previous weeks, as truck drivers are gradually returning to work." Manufacturing activity was paused for the Lunar New Year last month when the virus struck, preventing workers from returning to their jobs.

State-run ChemChina has diverted some crude oil cargoes which were supposed to arrive in China to floating storage near Malaysia, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. ChemChina did not respond to an email seeking comment. Oil traders have signed new crude oil storage leases in South Korea, the nearest storage option to Qingdao, this week, said a source familiar with the matter.

Two supertankers - Universal Winner and Aegean Dream - carrying Brazilian crude originally heading for China have been diverted to the Singapore straits, Refinitiv data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. reports 15th coronavirus case; White House bashes China's response

U.S. health officials reported a 15th confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States on Thursday as the White House criticized Chinas lack of transparency and response to the outbreak.The latest U.S. case came from a patient who was amo...

Assam govt's approval of transgender policy to benefit our community, says Swati Bidhan Baruah

The approval of the Transgender policy by Assam Cabinet will help in the upliftment of the community, said Swati Bidhan Baruah, the first judge from the community in the state. This has come after a long 10-year struggle. In 2018, the Assam...

U.S. judge orders temporary halt to Microsoft's work on Pentagon's JEDI contract

A U.S. judge on Thursday granted Amazon.com Incs request for a preliminary injunction to pause the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft Corp from moving forward on an up-to-10 billion cloud computing deal.Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smit...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling during the U.S. national anthem, will publish a memoir later this year, the former NFL quarterback announced on Thursday. BASKETBALL-NBA-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020