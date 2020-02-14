Left Menu
Terror-related violence in J&K come down by 60%, DGP tells Dr. Jitendra Singh

DGP Dilbagh Singh also informed Dr. Jitendra Singh that the surveillance mechanism, both technical and human, had been further strengthened it. Image Credit: Twitter(@DARPG_GoI)

Director General Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh today called on Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh in New Delhi and briefed him about the current security scenario in the Union Territory.

In a briefing lasting over 30 minutes, the DGP informed the Minister that terror-related violence in Jammu & Kashmir had come down by 60% in less than one and a half months of 2020, as compared to the same period during 2019. At the same time, there has been no major law and order or stone pelting incident at the encounter site or during the burial of neutralized terrorists.

A detailed presentation made before Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted that up to 13th of February in the current year, 24 militants had been neutralized, which includes 20 killed and 4 arrested. This is in addition to the arrest of 12 terror operatives involved in grenade attacks in Srinagar and other areas, and arrest of 43 Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who were providing all kinds of assistance / logistic support to various cadres of different terror outfits.

Of the 24 militants neutralized so far in the year 2020, the DGP's report indicated that 10 militants were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) while a newly infiltrated group of 3 militants were neutralized at Ban Toll Plaza, Jammu and 11 were from Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit.

Dr. Jitendra Singh appreciated the performance of the security forces and close coordination between Jammu & Kashmir Police (JKP) and Paramilitary Forces, which had become much more cohesive and effective, particularly after the imposition of Governor's rule and creation of Union Territory. He also expressed satisfaction that in the last one and a half months, there has been no major law and order problem.

DGP Dilbagh Singh also informed Dr. Jitendra Singh that the surveillance mechanism, both technical and human, had been further strengthened it. As a result of this, he said, the return of seven youth from South Kashmir back to their families as possible and they were thus prevented from joining the militant rank and file.

(With Inputs from PIB)

