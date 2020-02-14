Left Menu
Air Force Station Sarsawa holds mega display of military assets

The event was inaugurated by the Divisional Commissioner, Sh. Sanjay Kumar IAS and Air Commodore Ajay Shukla VM, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Sarsawa.

The students also witnessed various tactics of the helicopter flying by Air Force pilots. Image Credit: ANI

Air Force Station Sarsawa organised a mega display of military assets for the school students of the Saharanpur area on 14 February 2020. The students also witnessed various tactics of the helicopter flying by Air Force pilots.

The aim of the programme was to reach out to the youths of the Saharanpur area and familiarize them with the Indian Armed Forces in general and the Indian Air Force in particular. More than 3000 school children of various age group participated in the event. They were briefed about the role of IAF and various career opportunities available in the IAF. They were also apprised about the importance of maintaining the cleanliness in the area to avoid birds' menace, for safe flying. The event generated remarkable interaction and excitement among the students to learn about the military aircraft, equipment, and life in IAF

