Left Menu
Development News Edition

Publication approved of Public Procurement Bill for comment

Once passed into law, the Bill will repeal the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act, 2000 and amend other procurement-related laws. 

Publication approved of Public Procurement Bill for comment
Following its fortnightly meeting, Cabinet also approved the submission of the Employment Equity Amendment Bill of 2020 to Parliament. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Cabinet has approved the publication of the Public Procurement Bill for public comment - setting in motion legislation for procurement strategies that support the government's socio-economic objectives.

"The Bill proposes a single regulatory framework of public procurement. It establishes the procurement authority to regulate and promote Section 217 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996 across government," it said in its statement on Tuesday.

Once passed into law, the Bill will repeal the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act, 2000 and amend other procurement-related laws.

The bill provides for more flexible legislation for preferential procurement strategies in support of the government's socio-economic objectives.

Employment Equity Amendment Bill

Following its fortnightly meeting, Cabinet also approved the submission of the Employment Equity Amendment Bill of 2020 to Parliament.

The amendments empower the Employment and Labour Minister, in consultation with sector stakeholders, to introduce enabling provisions for the setting of sector-specific Employment Equity numerical targets.

It also reduces the regulatory burden on small employers. The Bill promotes equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of unfair discrimination.

Upgrading of Land Tenure Rights Amendment Bill

On land tenure, Cabinet approved the publication of the Upgrading of Land Tenure Rights Amendment Bill for public comment.

The Bill provides for a constitutionally permissible procedure for the determination of rights of ownership and occupation of land to remedy the constitutional invalidity of two sections of the Upgrading of Land Tenure Rights Act, 1991 (Act 112 of 1991).

"The current arrangement discriminates against women in the conversion of the land tenure rights into ownership. The Bill also ensures application to the entire country, where previously the Act did not apply to the former 'independent states' of Bophuthatswana, Ciskei, Transkei, and Venda," it said.

Merchant Shipping Bill of 2020

In a move to revive the maritime transport sector, Cabinet has approved the publication of the

Merchant Shipping Bill of 2020 for public comment.

The Bill seeks to give effect not only to the government's vision to revive the maritime transport sector but to enhance its contribution to the growth and radical transformation of the economy.

The bill aligns with the shipping provisions of the Comprehensive Maritime Transport Policy which was approved by Cabinet in 2017.

Once approved into law, the Bill is set to repeal a number of related marine legislations.

Railway Safety Bill of 2020

Moving to matters of transport, Cabinet approved the submission of the Railway Safety Bill of 2020 to Parliament.

"The Bill seeks to strengthen the safety of our railway and ensure rail becomes an attractive mode of transport that is also able to positively contribute to the economy," said Cabinet.

First approved for public consultation in February 2018, the Bill went out for public consultation in all provinces in March 2018.

The approved bill, to be submitted to Parliament, takes into account inputs received during public consultations.

"The parliamentary process will also refine the Bill before it is passed into law," said Cabinet.

Transport Appeal Tribunal Amendment Bill

Cabinet also approved the submission of the Transport Appeal Tribunal Amendment Bill of 2018 to Parliament.

The Bill amends the Transport Appeal Tribunal Act, 1998 (Act 39 of 1998) which deals with appeals relating to applications for road carrier permits, now called operating licenses. The amendment takes into account policy changes, developments and new legislation since 1998.

"The Bill streamlines and improves appeal procedures, which will result in savings of costs and time, and better-enabling operators of cross-border and domestic road transport to convey passengers efficiently and make a living for themselves," said Cabinet.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

88 more people test positive for coronavirus on ship off Japan.

88 more people test positive for coronavirus on ship off Japan....

2 die, 6 fall ill at wedding function in UP

Two people died and six fell ill during a wedding function at a village here, police said on Tuesday. Police said they are unaware of the cause of the deaths.The families of Rakesh and Amerpal cremated their bodies without informing police,...

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova welcome third child together

Singer Enrique Iglesias and tennis star Anna Kournikova have become parents to their third child together. The couple welcomed their baby girl on January 30.Kournikova, 38, and Iglesias, 44, both took to social media to announce the arrival...

''Which side are you on - Godse or Gandhi?'' Kishor dares Nitish

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday mocked Bihar Chief Minister NitishKumar for aligning with the BJP in his quest for power, and said the JDU leader cannot be wedded to Gandhian ideals andstand with those who suppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020