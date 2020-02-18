Left Menu
ECI holds discussions on issues of pending electoral reforms

Shri Arora also mentioned that there are more than 40 different proposals of electoral reforms which are pending since long and Commission is at present discussing some of these proposals.

"Commission would like to have such meetings with Legislative Department at regular intervals to pursue all such pending proposals," he said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonECI)

Election Commission of India today held detailed discussions with the Legislative Department of Ministry of Law and Justice on various issues of pending electoral reforms. Chief Election Commissioner Shri Sunil Arora, Election Commissioners Shri Ashok Lavasa, Shri Sushil Chandra and senior officers of ECI met Shri Narayan Raju, Secretary of the Department along with Mrs. Rita Vashishth, Addl Secretary and other officers at the meeting.

While welcoming the Law Secretary and other officers of the Ministry, CEC Shri Sunil Arora thanked the Department for facilitating postal ballot facilities for PwD and electors of above 80 years and electors belonging to essential services by the recent amendment in the Conduct of Election Rules on ECI's recommendation. Shri Arora also mentioned that there are more than 40 different proposals of electoral reforms which are pending since long and Commission is at present discussing some of these proposals. "Commission would like to have such meetings with Legislative Department at regular intervals to pursue all such pending proposals," he said.

Matters discussed during the meeting interalia included: More than one qualification date in an year for becoming Elector; Aadhar linkage with electoral roll; paid news and false affidavit as electoral offense/corrupt practice; Print media and social media intermediaries to be covered under Section 126 of the RP Act 1951; Substituting the term 'wife' by 'spouse' in the RP Act 1951 to facilitate electoral registration to the spouse of women service officials in the category of service voter; amendment in Contribution Form. Secretary Legislative Department. Shri Raju assured that they are already examining these proposals.

(With Inputs from PIB)

