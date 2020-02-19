Left Menu
Over 20 areas to benefit from Govt’s low emission vehicles contestable fund

It approves 21 projects, with $3.8 million of Government funding, and successful applicants will contribute a total of $12 million of funding to projects focussed on encouraging low-emission transport.

The 21 projects range to include multiple initiatives to increase the number and availability of public charging stations, with up to 110 new EV chargers nationwide, including in the regions. Image Credit: Flickr

The Government is helping deliver more infrastructure and options for low emissions transport through new projects, Energy and Resources Minister Dr. Megan Woods says.

Tauranga, Nelson, Levin, New Plymouth, and Oamaru are just some of the more than 20 areas that will benefit from the latest round of the Government's Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund.

"Transport is the biggest opportunity we have in the energy sector to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This Government is committed to taking action on climate change and transitioning to a low-carbon economy," Megan Woods said.

"These sorts of EV initiatives move us in the right direction," Megan Woods said.

The 21 projects range to include multiple initiatives to increase the number and availability of public charging stations, with up to 110 new EV chargers nationwide, including in the regions.

"We're particularly pleased to see there will be more EV chargers in the regions. It's good for both local and travelling EV owners, assuring them of options to fuel up. Growing the network of charging infrastructure is a key focus of this Government," Megan Woods said.

Notable projects to receive funding:

Foodstuffs to partner with ChargeNet to install public fast chargers at urban and provincial supermarkets;

The Warehouse Group to install fast chargers at regional Warehouse stores for public use;

Cityhop to purchase 50 electric vehicles for nationwide car sharing;

Mahu City Express to add an electric coach to its luxury coach and shuttle service operating between the Mahurangi region and Auckland;

Eastland Port to purchase an electric truck for watering and dust suppression at Eastland Port, which will be the first electric water truck in NZ;

The Wellington City Council to install chargers at Waitohi, a major community hub being developed in Johnsonville; and

Northpower to the trial of vehicle-to-grid technology at a residential address.

In total, the Government has now committed co-funding for over 1,000 EV chargers nationwide, of which over 600 are operational.

The purpose of the Contestable Fund is to encourage innovation and investment that will accelerate the uptake of low emission vehicles in New Zealand. In total, the Fund has committed $23.8 million in government funding to 139 projects. This has been matched by $50 million in applicant funding.

Megan Woods has also announced round eight of the Fund will open for applications on 19 February and close on 19 March. The investment focus will for the first time include support for publicly available secure e-bike storage facilities. More information on the new investment focus is available here.

The Fund is one of several initiatives in the Government's Electric Vehicles Programme. It is administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA).

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

