NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

NITI Aayog is organizing "Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Conclave 2020: Partnerships, Cooperation and Development of North Eastern States" in Guwahati, in association with the North Eastern Council, Government of Assam, Tata Trusts, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS).

The three-day event from 24th to 26th February 2020, will take place in Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati and will see representations from the highest offices of all the State Governments of the North East, Central Ministries, academia, civil society, and international development organizations. The inaugural session will be presided over by Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon'ble Minister of State (IC), Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, Ms. Renata Lok-Dessallien, UN Resident Coordinator, India and Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog. This inaugural session on the first day would be followed by technical sessions on the 25th and 26th. The valedictory address would be delivered by Ms. Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP India.

The technical sessions would include sessions pertaining to SDG localization in the northeast, economic prosperity, and sustainable livelihoods, climate adaptive agriculture, health and nutrition, education, skill development and entrepreneurship, connectivity and infrastructure development & inequality and exclusion. Each of the sessions, chaired by a renowned domain specialist, is expected to take stock of progress and discuss and deliberate on the way forward for the region in the aforesaid areas.

NITI Aayog has the mandate of overseeing the adoption and monitoring of SDGs at the national and sub-national levels. Progress in the northeast region is crucial in this decade of action for the country to achieve the SDGs by 2030 and this conclave is part of NITI Aayog's continuous efforts towards fostering partnerships at the sub-national level. In terms of SDG localization, the states in the region have taken major strides in integrating the Agenda 2030 framework in their developmental planning and vision documents.

(With Inputs from PIB)

