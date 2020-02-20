Left Menu
During the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Jaishankar said that the medium of cinema has the potential to build collaboration and partnerships between India and the world.

EAM unveils poster at Berlinale for 51st IFFI to be celebrated in Goa
Dr. Jaishankar also invited Berlinale participants, directors, filmmakers to participate at the 51st IFFI through films, delegations & partnerships. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrSJaishankar)

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar inaugurated the India Pavilion at the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) 2020 yesterday.

During the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Jaishankar said that the medium of cinema has the potential to build collaboration and partnerships between India and the world. Co-production agreements, the Film Facilitation Office (FFO), and India's premier Film Festival – IFFI – have showcased India as an emerging market and a filming destination. It has opened opportunities for excellence in different aspects of film making.

The EAM also mentioned that India's partnership at Berlinale offered tremendous opportunities to further strengthen bilateral relations in vertical of film making and taking forward the co-production platform. Dr. Jaishankar also invited Berlinale participants, directors, filmmakers to participate at the 51st IFFI through films, delegations & partnerships.

The Minister also unveiled the poster for the 51st edition of India International Film Festival to be celebrated in Goa this year, along with its booklet. Subsequently, the delegation released Pickle Magazine at the pavilion.

Ms. Mukta Dutta Tomar, Ambassador of India to the Federal Republic of Germany; Ms. T.C.A Kalyani, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Mr. Shilpak Ambule, Joint Secretary, Office of Hon'ble EAM, Ministry of External Affairs; Mrs. Paramita Tripathi, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India in Berlin; Mr. Chaitanya Prasad Additional Director General Directorate of Film Festival (DFF) Ministry of Information & Broadcasting; Ms. Dhanpreet Kaur, Deputy Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Ms. Neerja Bhattia, Executive Director, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Mr. Peter Domsch, Head of Sales &Technical Department, EFM were also present on the occasion. The poster and brochure of IFFI 2020 were also inaugurated by the dignitaries during the inaugural ceremony.

(With Inputs from PIB)

