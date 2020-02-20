Left Menu
Development News Edition

House should apologize for using GBV as tool for political debate: Ramaphosa

The President was responding to a debate on his State of the Nation Address (SONA), which took place over the past two days.

House should apologize for using GBV as tool for political debate: Ramaphosa
The President, who has apologized for the manner in which the “exchange” unfolded, said gender-based violence was a serious societal challenge that should not be used for political point-scoring.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the exchange that unfolded in the National Assembly, where gender-based violence was used as a tool for political debate, was unfortunate and that the House should apologize.

The President was responding to a debate on his State of the Nation Address (SONA), which took place over the past two days.

The President, who has apologized for the manner in which the "exchange" unfolded, said gender-based violence was a serious societal challenge that should not be used for political point-scoring.

"… We cannot reflect on this debate without acknowledging the shameful exchanges that took place in this House on the first day of the debate – exchanges that served to politicize and trivialize the national crisis of gender-based violence.

"At a time when we are called upon as nation to intensify and deepen the struggle to end all forms of violence perpetrated by men against women, the statements made – and the purposes they were intended to serve – were disgraceful.

"They undermine the resolve that this House demonstrated in its Joint Sitting in September last year to respond to this crisis decisively and swiftly," he said on Thursday.

The President was referring to an incident in which ANC MP Boy Mamabolo alleged that EFF leader Julius Malema abused his wife. Malema later made a similar allegation against the President in relation to his first wife.

"Honourable Malema as the allegation was made against you, I felt for your wife because it was uncalled for. I must say, it was improper. It was not correct for it to be raised and if I can offer an apology to you about this, I would like to because it was uncalled for and Mantwa responded.

"You have raised the issue of my late former wife Nomazizi. She is not here to respond for herself… We should not resort to using issues such as these, as it was also used against you to politicize and to trivialize an important issue that affects so many women in our country," he said.

Progress made in the fight against GBV

The President said the government has made progress in improved access to justice for victims and survivors of gender-based violence.

The South African Police Service has confirmed that all police stations have sexual assault evidence collection kits.

"They have prioritized backlog cases related to gender-based violence and established the Cold Case Task Team.

"They have analyzed over 3 600 dockets on sexual offenses, and more than 60% of these have been reopened for further investigation and referred to the Senior Public Prosecutor for the decision," he said.

The President said the Departments of Justice and Correctional Services have vetted more than 11 300 government personnel working directly with children and mentally disabled persons since the Emergency Response Action Plan was implemented.

"We are making progress in establishing a visible and sustained multimedia campaign to raise awareness around gender-based violence and change behavior.

"We have appointed 200 social workers and are training health professionals and social service practitioners on post-violence care and trauma debriefing.

"The NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] has identified areas where more Thuthuzela Centres will be established, including Cradock, Kwa-Vuma, Ga-Rankuwa, Paarl, and Tzaneen."

He said the government is making progress on the economic inclusion of women through programs like the SheTrades initiative, the efforts of various departments to ensure that 40% of procurement goes to women, and the prioritization of women as beneficiaries of land reform programs.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus impact: TV prices may rise up to 10% from March

TV prices are likely to go up by as much as 10 per cent from next month as disrupted supply of open cell television panels - mostly imported from China - has resulted in a shortage of the key television component. TV panels, which account f...

Experiential travel on rise with growth in Gen-Z travellers: Report

More travellers are planning to take adventurous and outdoorsy trips, as over half of the Indians are preferring to spend their money on experiences over things, according to a survey. The survey by online accommodation platform Airbnb also...

10 SER stations get ISO certification for being eco-friendly

Ten stations of the South Eastern Railways Kharagpur division have been conferred withISO 140012015 certification in eco-friendly station category for providing passenger amenities and services in a clean andgreen environment, an official s...

Nepal needs $879m to halve road crash fatalities

Nepal needs to invest an estimated extra 879 million in road safety over the next decade to halve its road crash fatalities, says a new World Bank report.Released today at the Third Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety in Stockholm,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020