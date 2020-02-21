EXCLUSIVE-EU to clear without conditions $69 bln Aramco, SABIC deal - sources

EU antitrust regulators are set to give unconditional clearance to world No. 1 oil producer Saudi Aramco's $69 billion bid for a 70% stake in petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) , people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Aramco announced the deal in March last year, a move key to its diversification into refining and petrochemicals.

