Hailakandi & Golaghat certified as ODF plus
Hailakandi and Golaghat towns of Assam have been certified as Open Defecation
Free plus (ODF+) by the Swachh Bharat Mission, officials said. ODF plus is an extension of the ODF programme under
the Swachh Bharat Mission. Its objective is to sustain the ODF programme and to
take up solid and liquid waste management. The ODF plus programme has four verticals - biodegradable waste management,
plastic waste management, grey water management and faecal sludge management.
According to a recent survey 1,301 towns and cities all over India including Hailakandi and Golaghat in Assam have
been certified as ODF plus towns, officials said. Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli
congratulated the officials and employees of the Hailakandi Municipal Board for their efforts in making Hailakandi town
ODF plus. "Hailakandi town becoming ODF plus has been made
possible due to the teamwork and coordination among the officials of the district administration and Hailakandi
Municipal Board," Jalli said.
