Hailakandi & Golaghat certified as ODF plus

Hailakandi and Golaghat towns of Assam have been certified as Open Defecation

Free plus (ODF+) by the Swachh Bharat Mission, officials said. ODF plus is an extension of the ODF programme under

the Swachh Bharat Mission. Its objective is to sustain the ODF programme and to

take up solid and liquid waste management. The ODF plus programme has four verticals - biodegradable waste management,

plastic waste management, grey water management and faecal sludge management.

According to a recent survey 1,301 towns and cities all over India including Hailakandi and Golaghat in Assam have

been certified as ODF plus towns, officials said. Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli

congratulated the officials and employees of the Hailakandi Municipal Board for their efforts in making Hailakandi town

ODF plus. "Hailakandi town becoming ODF plus has been made

possible due to the teamwork and coordination among the officials of the district administration and Hailakandi

Municipal Board," Jalli said.

