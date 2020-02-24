India, European Film Market hold discussion on significance of 51st IFFI

Members of the Indian delegation including Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of I&B, Smt TCA Kalyani; Addl. DG, Directorate of Film Festivals, Shri Chaitanya Prasad met representatives of the European Film Market (EFM). The delegation and EFM representatives held elaborate discussions on the significance of 51st IFFI. The discussions included recent policy initiatives of the Government of India to ensure 'Ease of Filming' including setting up of a single-window system- Film Facilitation Office- and its web portal www.ffo.gov.in for online application for shooting films in India.

Later in the day, the Indian Delegation met Mr. Matthijis Wouter Knol, Director of European Film Market (EFM). Mr. Knol said that the stakeholders of EFM would actively consider participating in the 51st IFFI. He also underlined that the participation would pave a way forward for a more proactive interaction between the Indian stakeholders and the industry with the organizers of Berlinale in the future. He expressed hope that there will be more active participation from the Indian Government and other stakeholders in the future editions of Berlinale.

The delegation also met heads of prominent Festival and Film Commissions including Ms. Veronique Encrenaz, Head of MIFA, Festival International Du Film D'Animation D'Annecy (CITIA); Ms. Emma Boa, Senior Projects Manager, Edinburgh International Film Festival; Mr. Elliot Grove, Founder, Raindance Film Festival; Ms. Irina Safletea, DG Connect, Creative Europe Media, Mr. Marco Muller, Producer, among others.

The representatives from Raindance and Edinburgh Film Festivals talked about opportunities for future collaboration with IFFI 2020 and discussed the scope of working together to showcase India at their prominent festivals. Ms. Encrenaz, Head of MIFA (CITIA) offered her participation and support for IFFI 2020. The representatives from Creative Europe Media expressed their interest to work with India and discussed taking up progressive developments regarding the India- European Co-production treaties, incentive schemes, etc.

Taking forward deliberations on the co-production between India & Germany, the success story of the partnership between Mr. Sunil Doshi's Alliance Media and Pluto Film, Germany, for distribution and production of the film "The Bra", was noted. The internationally acclaimed film, directed by Veit Helmer, had also featured in IFFI 2018.

"We are very excited to have found an exciting partner in Alliance Media led by Mr. Sunil Doshi, to distribute and adapt our acclaimed film - The Bra. We are looking forward to its adaptions, keeping in mind the socio-cultural fabric of India" said Pluto Films, Germany.

Ministry of I&B in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry is participating in the Berlin International Film Festival 2020 being held from 20th February 2020 in Berlin, Germany. An India Pavilion has been set-up at the Festival to act as a platform to popularize Indian Cinema in the overseas market and facilitate new business opportunities.

