Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Cancelled Teck oil sands project underscores global climate-energy policy tension

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Alberta
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 05:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 04:39 IST
UPDATE 3-Cancelled Teck oil sands project underscores global climate-energy policy tension

Teck Resources Ltd's surprise decision to cancel a planned C$20.6 billion ($15.6 billion) oil sands mine in northern Alberta, citing uncertainty about Canada's climate policy, underscores a global struggle to balance energy growth with environmental concerns. The Frontier project became the latest casualty in oil-producing countries with robust environmental movements agitating to cut fossil-fuel development due to global warming. Pipeline and drilling projects in the United States and Canada, the largest and fourth-largest oil producers in the world, have been halted or delayed due to opposition to energy development.

Teck on Sunday withdrew its application to the Canadian government to build Frontier. "The world is changing .. you can no longer build a strong economy if you are not fighting climate change at the same time," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Ottawa's House of Commons.

Delays in building new pipelines have forced the Alberta government to curtail oil production. Protests by indigenous groups linked to a planned gas pipeline have disrupted railways. On top of those challenges, Frontier required higher prices, expanded pipeline capacity and a partner, Teck Chief Executive Don Lindsay said last month.

At an investor conference in Florida on Monday, Lindsay said Frontier landed in a national debate about energy development, indigenous issues and climate change. Those concerns have motivated opposition to TC Energy Corp's Keystone XL pipeline running through both the United States and Canada, which has been in development for a decade.

"Literally over the last few days, it has become increasingly clear that there is no constructive path forward," Lindsay told investors in a speech. On Monday, Oklahoma-based energy giant Williams Companies Inc cancelled a natural gas pipeline that had been in development for eight years, in part due to ongoing opposition.

CLIMATE CHANGE PLAN NEEDED Teck's withdrawal highlights the need for a credible climate plan for Canada to become carbon-neutral by 2050, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan said in a statement late on Sunday.

Teck shares fell 2.7% on Monday and have lost 18% of their value since Wednesday. "Investors are feeling terrible about the (Canadian energy) space," said Tim Pickering, chief investment officer of Calgary-based Auspice Capital Advisors, an asset and fund manager.

"The political climate and lack of cohesive agreement on how to address energy policy and climate (are) scaring investors away from Canada." An Alberta source directly familiar with the matter said Teck's board had recently expressed concern that Frontier could become a protest target, which would draw attention to its coal business.

A Teck representative declined to comment. Teck's decision is a "wake-up call" to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney for not drafting a plan to lower the province's overall emissions, a person familiar with the project said.

Kenney, speaking to supporters in Edmonton, Alberta, said Frontier's approval should have been "automatic" after nine years of regulatory review. "This decision was taken in large part because of regulatory uncertainty, endless delays created by the national government as well as the general atmosphere of lawlessness that we have seen take hold of parts of our country and much of our economic infrastructure in the past three weeks," he said, referring to protests. Pickering said he blames Ottawa for industry fears of abrupt policy changes. Frontier was approved by a joint Canada-Alberta regulatory panel, but Trudeau's cabinet was divided on whether to give final approval this week. ($1 = 1.3220 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Canada government seeks to broaden law on medically assisted deathCanadas Liberal government on Monday proposed broadening a 2016 law on medically assisted death to include for the first ...

Citi, Credit Suisse among banks curbing Italy trips on coronavirus fears

Investment banks including Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse, and Nomura Holdings Inc have curbed trips to Italy on fears that the coronavirus outbreak across the north of the country could quickly spread across Europe, four sources told Reuters...

UPDATE 1-After a Four Seasons breakfast, Harvey Weinstein heads to dank New York jail

Harvey Weinsteins day began with expensive coffee and Acqua Panna mineral water at a breakfast meeting with his lawyers in a Four Seasons hotel near Manhattans criminal courts. It is due to end at New Yorks violence-plagued Rikers Island ja...

Ducks send F Ritchie to Bruins, make 5 trades before deadline

The Boston Bruins acquired Nick Ritchie from the Anaheim Ducks on Monday in exchange for fellow forward Danton Heinen, getting a two-way forward from a team that was perhaps the NHLs busiest on trade-deadline day. The Ducks also sent center...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020