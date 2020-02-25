Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand-Fiji Police partnership programme announced

“Cooperation to reduce crime in the Pacific, especially around drug trafficking, is a priority for both New Zealand and Fijian Governments,” Jacinda Ardern said.

New Zealand-Fiji Police partnership programme announced
“This police partnership programme highlights the deepening of relations between New Zealand and Fiji and is an important step in the strengthening of a key institution in Fiji,” Jacinda Ardern said. Image Credit: Stuff

A new partnership programme between the New Zealand Police and Fiji Police will focus on combatting transnational organised crime and enhancing investigative skills, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on the first day of her visit to Fiji.

The programme will see:

· New Zealand Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) support to the Fiji Police forensic laboratory to ensure successful prosecutions following drug seizures.

· Enhancing Fiji Police leadership and capability through the provision of technical assistance to the Proceeds of Crime Unit and provision of New Zealand Police trained tracker dogs.

· The rollout of the UNDP "First Hour" programme in Fiji.

"Cooperation to reduce crime in the Pacific, especially around drug trafficking, is a priority for both New Zealand and Fijian Governments," Jacinda Ardern said.

"The New Zealand Government will be investing $11 million over three years into the programme which will enhance the capability of the Fijian Police while helping to disrupt drug trafficking in our region.

"In the same way we cooperate on issues that affect the whole Pacific like climate change, Fiji and NZ will work together to combat transnational crime and drug trafficking, which are having an increasingly negative impact across the region.

"The more we can do to prevent countries like Fiji being used as a transit point for trafficking, the more we can stop drugs arriving on New Zealand's borders.

"This police partnership programme highlights the deepening of relations between New Zealand and Fiji and is an important step in the strengthening of a key institution in Fiji," Jacinda Ardern said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

#ILOVEUNITED Returns to Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Attended by Club Legends Dwight Yorke and Louis Saha Live match screening of Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United has today announced it will be returning to India wit...

S Korea 'very grave', Moon says as coronavirus cases approach 1,000

Eds Updates death toll, total number of cases Seoul, Feb 25 AFP The novel coronavirus outbreak in South Korea is very grave, President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday as he visited its epicentre and the countrys total number of cases approached 1,...

Canary Islands hotel quarantined after virus confirmed

Madrid, Feb 25 AP A tourist hotel on the Canary Island hotel of Tenerife was placed in quarantine Tuesday after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the new virus from China that has infected thousands worldwide. The press of...

India's import of US oil jumps 10-fold to 2,50,000 bpd

US oil supplies to India have jumped ten-fold to 2,50,000 barrels per day bpd in the last few years, visiting US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Tuesday. Speaking at a business meeting alongside US President Donald Trump, he said I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020