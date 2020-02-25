R.K. Singh announces installation of 10 lakh smart meters across India

The Minister of State (IC) for Power, New & Renewable Energy, Shri R.K. Singh has announced the successful installation of 10 lakh smart meters across India, under the Government of India's Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP). These smart meters, operational in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Bihar, aim to bring efficiency in the distribution system leading to better service delivery. The programme is being implemented through Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) is a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, which was set up by the government to facilitate energy efficiency projects and to work as an Energy Service Company.

At a function to mark 10 years of EESL, the Minister also announced the commissioning of 100 MW cumulative capacity decentralized solar power plants connected to agriculture feeders. The capacity of these solar power plants, in each substation, ranges from 0.5 MW to 10 MW. The decentralized solar plants cater to the requirements of farmers connected to the respective agriculture feeder daily, by means of reliable day time electricity.

The Minister also launched the dashboards of Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP), National Electric Mobility Programme and solar initiatives to transparently monitor the real-time progress of the programs and its impact. The Hon'ble Minister also launched an integrated mobile application – EK EESL- where all the dashboards of all the programs being implemented by EESL will be accessible and anyone can monitor their real-time progress. In the context of the National Electric Mobility Programme, the Hon'ble Minister highlighted that the electric vehicles deployed by EESL have completed 2 crores cumulative Kilometers.

Stating that EESL has proved to be a harbinger of change, Shri R.K.Singh informed that "the EESL has proved to be a harbinger of change. It has replaced 10.6 mn street lights in just about 12 months. Working on a model that has resulted in 36 crores LED bulbs being distributed by it and 80 cr. Bulbs being sold through trade leading to a reduction in emissions of almost around 80 mn tonnes of CO2 equivalent".EESL spearheaded and implemented the Government of India's zero-subsidy UnnatJyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) programme by distributing LED bulbs and Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP) by retrofitting streetlights with LEDs. Today, UJALA is the world's largest domestic lighting project and SLNP is the world's largest streetlight replacement programme.

EESL and Provincial Energy Authority, Ministry of Interior, Royal Thai Government exchanged an MoU during the event for long-term cooperation and collaboration to advance the implementation and deployment of energy efficiency measures at SMEs in Thailand.

Under the Buildings Energy Efficiency Programme (BEEP), EESL has completed projects in 10,344 buildings including Railway Stations and Airports. Implementing Agriculture Demand Side Management (AgDSM), EESL has installed over 73,800 no. of pumps in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Under the National Emobility Programme, to date, 1,510 e-cars have been deployed/under registration. For charging e-cars, 300 AC & 170 DC Captive chargers have also been commissioned and 68 public charging points are currently operational in Delhi NCR.

In the pursuit of increasing charging infrastructure penetration, we have also partnered with Urban Local Bodies in Hyderabad, Noida, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chennai, and are in discussion with others across India. We have also partnered with Apollo Hospitals, BSNL, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd, Maharashtra Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), PWD Maharashtra, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for setting up public charging infrastructure across India.

Established in 2009 to unlock the potential of energy efficiency, initiatives implemented by EESL have cumulatively led to energy savings of over 58 billion kWh and a reduction of over 46 million tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the globe. In its 10 years, EESL has had exponential growth, with offices spread across India, UK, Middle East, South Asia, and South-East Asia. EESL's revenue has grown at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 114.96 percent from INR 26 crore in FY 2013-14 to INR 2565 crore in FY 2018-19. With its rapid growth, EESL now aims to become an INR 10,000-crore company in the next three years.

During the last decade, EESL has been extensively engaged with various stakeholders and partners like Government agencies, manufacturers, innovators, multilateral agencies, academia, R&D organizations, service agencies, etc. to promote energy efficiency in various sectors of the national economy.

Shri R.K. Singhfelicitated previous Chairmen and CEOs of EESL for their contribution to the organization's growth and expansion. The ceremonial event was also graced by Shri SanjivNandanSahai, Secretary, Ministry of Power, dignitaries from various ministries, state governments, multilateral bodies, industry, and think tanks.

EESL is the world's largest energy service company (ESCO) that is driving numerous initiatives that are potential game-changers in building a conducive ecosystem for energy-efficient technologies, across geographies. EESL aims to create market innovations with a solutions-driven approach through its Zero-Subsidy, Zero-Capex, and Pay-As-You-Save (PAYS) novel business model. EESL has taken its market transformation business model to the UK, Middle East, South Asia, and South-East Asia.

(With Inputs from PIB)

