Iran deputy health minister Harirchi tests positive for coronavirus; quarantined

Iran's deputy health minister has tested positive for coronavirus, the semi-official news agency ILNA reported on Tuesday. The spokesman for Iran's health ministry confirmed in an interview with state television that Deputy Minister Iraj Harirchi has been infected and is now under quarantine.

Iran has reported 16 coronavirus deaths, the most outside China, and said on Monday it had 61 confirmed cases and 900 other suspected cases.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

