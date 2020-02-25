Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Railways registers best-ever safety record in FY 2019-20

In the year so far (from 01.04.2019 to 24.02.2020) there has been no fatality of any railway passenger in any consequential railway accident.

Indian Railways registers best-ever safety record in FY 2019-20
The zero passenger fatalities in the last 11 months is a result of continuous efforts by Indian Railways to improve safety performance in all respects. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways has registered the best ever safety record in the current financial year 2019-20. In the year so far (from 01.04.2019 to 24.02.2020) there has been no fatality of any railway passenger in any consequential railway accident. The remarkable feat has been achieved for the first time in the year 2019-20 since the introduction of the Railway System in India 166 years ago in the year 1853. The zero passenger fatalities in the last 11 months is a result of continuous efforts by Indian Railways to improve safety performance in all respects. Safety is the topmost priority always, the measures undertaken for safety improvement include massive renewal of railway tracks, effective track maintenance, stringent monitoring of safety aspects, improved training of railway staff, improvements in signaling system, use of modern technology for safety works, switching over to modern and safer LHB coaches in phases from the conventional ICF coaches. Also, the total elimination of Unmanned Level Crossings Gates on broad gauge has resulted in the elimination of accidents on this score thus giving huge impetus to the safety of train operations.

All the above could become possible with inputs in the system in the form of Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) introduced in the year 2017-18 with a corpus of Rs1 lakh crore to be spent in next five years, having an annual outlay of Rs 20,000 crore. With this fund, it has been possible to undertake very critical safety works of urgent nature and results are evident.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-JPMorgan raises clean energy spending goals, profit targets unchanged

JPMorgan Chase Co on Tuesday largely maintained its key profit goals for the medium term, while the largest U.S. bank also raised its financial commitment for clean-energy initiatives, after years of pressure from environmental activists.J...

Acceptance of Cleaner Gas-powered Generators on the Rise in Europe

Stringent environmental regulations, declining gas prices, and increasing demand for flexible transmission of renewable power have sparked a growing interest in gas-powered generator sets in Europe. A recent analysis by Frost Sullivan sho...

Maoist carrying reward of Rs 5 lakh surrenders in Odisha

A Maoist, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head and allegedly involved in manyincidents of crime, including killings, surrendered before the police in Odishas Malkangiri district on Tuesday, policesaid. He did this with a desire to ret...

Navin Fluorine inks Rs 2,900 cr global contract

Flurochemicals maker Navin Fluorine International on Tuesday said it has entered into a USD 410 million Rs 2,900 crore contract with a global firm for supply of high performance product. The company will execute the order through its owned ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020