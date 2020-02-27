Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arrest of robbery suspects welcomed by Police Commissioner

Shots were fired during the robbery but no one was injured. The suspects fled the scene in two vehicles - a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Etios.

Arrest of robbery suspects welcomed by Police Commissioner
Sitole heaped praised on the team that traced and swiftly arrested the suspects. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, has welcomed the swift arrest of 12 suspects linked to a cash-in-transit robbery in Tlhabane, North West, on Wednesday morning.

The said robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

In a statement, police spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili, said: "It is reported that at about 09.15 am, three security guards were allegedly robbed of the money they had just collected from a supermarket at Zinniaville Shopping Complex on Bellflower Road."

Shots were fired during the robbery but no one was injured. The suspects fled the scene in two vehicles - a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Etios.

The province immediately implemented the 72-Hour Activation plan which saw all the necessary resources implemented timeously.

Muridili said Crime Intelligence provided leads to the tracking team, which then operationalized the information and moved swiftly to a house in the Bokamoso area in Rustenburg, where they confronted the suspects at about 2 pm.

"Eight men and a woman were arrested at the scene. Three illegal firearms and ammunition, four suspected stolen vehicles, as well as cash robbed from the security guards in the morning were recovered during the arrest," Muridili said.

Some of the team members moved to the next location in Rustenburg North, where they arrested three men and confiscated an illegal rifle and ammunition as well as two suspected stolen motor vehicles.

In total, the police recovered four firearms and ammunition, cash and six suspected stolen vehicles during the arrests.

All 12 suspects, Muridili said, have at this stage been positively linked to the robbery at Zinniaville Shopping Complex.

"They will be facing possible charges that include robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles and possession of suspected stolen cash. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation will be investigating this case further," said the police.

Sitole heaped praised on the team that traced and swiftly arrested the suspects.

"I am pleased with the hard work that went into apprehending the alleged robbers within a few hours after the robbery. CIT robberies are crimes that create fear in our communities.

"We will continue to counter the criminals' modus operandi and together with the banking and security industries, we will reduce this heinous crime and continue to stamp the authority of the State," said Sitole.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya university berated for blaming "reckless" rape victim

A major Kenyan university has caused widespread public offence by accusing a student who was gang-raped of recklessness for walking back to campus after a night out.The University of Nairobis security office sent a memo on Monday about robb...

U.N. rights boss seeks advance team access for China trip

United Nations rights boss Michelle Bachelet called on China on Thursday to provide unfettered access for an advance team to prepare her proposed visit, saying it should include a probe into the situation of the Uighur minority.Bachelets sp...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA American Airlines - Extends suspension of...

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Hikma Enter Into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Commercializing Ryaltris™ Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Nasal Spray in the US

Eds Disclaimer The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020