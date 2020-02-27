Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ganga pollution: CPCB asks UP authorities to take strict action against industrial units, tanneries

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 15:23 IST
Ganga pollution: CPCB asks UP authorities to take strict action against industrial units, tanneries

Taking strong note of effluent discharge in Kanpur drains polluting the river Ganga, the Central Pollution Control Board has asked the state pollution control body to take stern action against the non-complying industrial units and order their closure. In a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), the CPCB asked it to ensure that no industry discharges effluent into any drain without meeting prescribed standards, and that coloured or untreated effluent is not drained into river Ganga.

It has asked the UPPCB to file an action taken report by February 29. "In exercise of the power conferred under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, you (UPPCB) are hereby directed to take appropriate measures including issuance of directions to ensure implementation of the following pollution control measures in a time bound manner," said CPCB Acting Chairman R S Prasad.

In 2017, the Supreme Court had passed a judgement which directed all state pollution control boards to mandatorily carry out inspections and take appropriate action against erring industrial units. Water quality of river Ganga and its tributaries has been threatened due to disposal of untreated sewage and sullage from drains and discharge of untreated or partially treated effluent from grossly polluting industries (GPI) which are mixed with drain effluent and reach Ganga river directly through its tributaries, said a CPCB official.

The CPCB, in consultation with the UPPCB, has inventoried over 1,000 GPI operating in Uttar Pradesh with the potential to discharge effluent in the river Ganga. It has also been monitoring 24 drains, two in Unnao and 22 in Kanpur since March 2019 on a weekly basis, the official said.

During its monitoring between December 31, 2019 and January 7, 2020, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) found industrial effluent or sewage was being discharged in four drains in Kanpur- Sheetla Bazaar, Wazidpur, Bhudiya Ghat and Ratanpur- despite several meetings held last year over such polluting activities. The central pollution watchdog, in its directions, said, "The UPPCB shall arrange physical verification, closure, sealing and power disconnection of tannery units which are discharging untreated high chrome bearing effluent into the drains namely Sheetla Bazaar drain, Wazidpur drain and Bhudiya Ghat drain in Jajmau area."

"UPPCB shall arrange physical verification, closure, sealing and power disconnection of industrial units operating in the catchment of drains namely Ratanpur drain to stop the discharge of coloured effluent into the drain from industrial operations," it said. It also directed the UPPCB to ask authority concerned to ensure proper functioning of pumping stations in these drains -Sheetla Bazaar, Wazidpur and Budhiya Ghat - so that no waste water directly reaches river Ganga.

"The UPPCB shall expedite tanneries and illegal industrial units to ensure that no illegal industrial activities are being carried out and submit weekly surveillance report," the watchdog added. PTI AG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

India''s annual defence exports to touch Rs 35,000 cr by 2024:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday projected that the annual Indian defence exports will touch Rs 35,000 crore by 2024 from the current level of Rs 17,000 crore Singh also said he has no doubt about India emerging as among the three...

Anti-Kadyrov Chechen blogger says target of hammer attack

Moscow, Feb 27 AFP A blogger from Russias mainly Muslim region of Chechnya critical of its strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov said Thursday he had fended off an attacker armed with a hammer while at home in exile in Europe Tumso Abdurakhmanov ...

Mosquito quite powerful, don't let it eat into votes: Bangla PM Hasina to leaders

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday told her party leaders that the mosquito, despite being a small insect, is quite powerful and they should not allow it to take a toll on their popularity among voters Speaking at the oath-...

Uproar in Punjab Assembly over questioning of Kartarpur pilgrims

Opposition MLAs created an uproar in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday, storming the Well of the House and walking out over the questioning by police of some pilgrims returning from the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan Punjab Jails Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020