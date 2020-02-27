Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh commends HAL for being backbone of Indian Air Force

Highlighting the Rs 35,000 crore exports target set for the coming years, Raksha Mantri expressed confidence that HAL, through its various platforms, will contribute significantly to achieving this milestone.

Rajnath Singh commends HAL for being backbone of Indian Air Force
Noting that HAL is now facing stiff competition from private defense industries, Raksha Mantri urged the DPSU to take this changing environment as a challenge and grab the opportunities to increase their competitiveness in the international market. Image Credit: Twitter(@rajnathsingh)

Government has adopted Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mantra of "Make in India', for India and the world" to build strong defense and security infrastructure in the country. This was stated by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh after inaugurating the new Light Combat Helicopter Production Hangar at Helicopter Division in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Complex at Bengaluru, Karnataka today. He said, in the last five years, India has made significant progress towards manufacturing military equipment indigenously under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Stressing that defense industry plays a major role in the economic development of the country, Raksha Mantri lauded the significant contribution of organisations like HAL - a Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) that has helped India leapfrog six places to become the fifth-largest economy in the world. He added that there has been an increase in defense exports that have crossed Rs 17,000 crore in the last two years. Highlighting the Rs 35,000 crore exports target set for the coming years, Raksha Mantri expressed confidence that HAL, through its various platforms, will contribute significantly to achieving this milestone.

Shri Rajnath Singh commended HAL for being the backbone of the Indian Air Force and meeting the requirements of the Armed Forces. "The HAL has excelled both in operations and finance in the last five years. It has achieved operational clearance on seven platforms, including Light Combat Aircraft and Light Combat Helicopter, and overhauled platforms like Hawk and SU 30 MKI," he said. Shri Rajnath Singh also appreciated that HAL had a turnover of Rs 19,705 crore till March 2019 and it gave shareholders a healthy dividend of 198 percent.

Noting that HAL is now facing stiff competition from private defense industries, Raksha Mantri urged the DPSU to take this changing environment as a challenge and grab the opportunities to increase their competitiveness in the international market. He conveyed best wishes to HAL for its future projects in the field of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft, hoping that the DPSU will lead India in civil aircraft business too.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman and Managing Director Shri R. Madhavan said, LCH is completely ready for operational induction and the Helicopter Complex is fully geared up for its production. He added that the new production hangar will augment the LCH production capacity to reach peak production of 30 helicopters per year.

HAL also apprised Raksha Mantri on the progress of the new design and development programme of indigenous Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH). The full-scale mock-up was showcased to Shri Rajnath Singh. The IMRH is proposed as a replacement to the existing medium-lift helicopters such as Mi17's, Kamovs and Seakings which will phase out in the next eight to ten years.

LCH is a 5.5-tonne class combat helicopter designed and developed by HAL. It is powered by two Shakti engines and inherits many technical features of the Advanced Light Helicopter. LCH has the distinction of being the first attack helicopter to land in forwarding Bases at Siachen, 4,700 mts above sea level with 500kg load.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

India''s annual defence exports to touch Rs 35,000 cr by 2024:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday projected that the annual Indian defence exports will touch Rs 35,000 crore by 2024 from the current level of Rs 17,000 crore Singh also said he has no doubt about India emerging as among the three...

Anti-Kadyrov Chechen blogger says target of hammer attack

Moscow, Feb 27 AFP A blogger from Russias mainly Muslim region of Chechnya critical of its strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov said Thursday he had fended off an attacker armed with a hammer while at home in exile in Europe Tumso Abdurakhmanov ...

Mosquito quite powerful, don't let it eat into votes: Bangla PM Hasina to leaders

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday told her party leaders that the mosquito, despite being a small insect, is quite powerful and they should not allow it to take a toll on their popularity among voters Speaking at the oath-...

Uproar in Punjab Assembly over questioning of Kartarpur pilgrims

Opposition MLAs created an uproar in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday, storming the Well of the House and walking out over the questioning by police of some pilgrims returning from the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan Punjab Jails Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020