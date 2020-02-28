Libya's oil production at 120,568 bpd as of Feb. 28
Libya's oil production stood at 120,568 barrels per day (BPD) as of Friday, the National Oil Corporation said. The NOC statement added that losses from an oil blockade in the country exceeded $2.3 billion.
Forces allied to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar closed major oil ports and fields more than a month ago in a power-play with the Tripoli-based government.
