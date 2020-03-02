Gwede Mantashe to deliver keynote address at mining investment show

South Africa is participating in the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Trade and Conference show currently underway in Canada.

Led by Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, the government is participating in the conference that got underway at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Sunday.

Mantashe is expected to deliver the keynote address at the South African Mining Investment Seminar under the theme "Accelerate investment through Innovation".

The Minister will be supported by the Department of Trade and Industry, the South African Council for Geoscience (CGS), Mine Health and Safety Council (MHSC), South African Diamond and Precious Metals Regulator (SADPMR) and mineral processing research body, Mintek.

"The seminar aims to reaffirm South Africa's commitment to growing and sustaining the mining industry, and further confirms the country as a favorable investment destination," said the department ahead of the Minister's address on Monday.

On Tuesday, the department will make a presentation on recent developments and opportunities in the South African mineral sector.

The show will conclude on Wednesday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.