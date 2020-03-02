US Embassy to sponsor three American groups in Hakawy Arts Festival

The U.S. Embassy in Cairo is sponsoring the participation of three American performance groups in the 10th edition of the Hakawy International Arts Festival. This year's festival will have an American focus and will feature performances by all three American groups between March 2 and 8, 2020.

The three American performances feature Lucas Miller's The Singing Zoologist, the string trio Infinitus, and David Gonzalez's Aesop Bops & Maddog and Me. The Singing Zoologists features Miller's use of multimedia and songwriting to educate young children on topics related to science and the environment. Infinitus is a critically acclaimed beatboxing string trio that fuses jazz and hip-hop with classical undertones in their music. Gonzalez's Aesop Bops features interactive storytelling performance of Aseop's classic stories, while his Maddog and Me performance is a powerful message about the dangers of bullying and the power of kindness. The American performances will be held across Egypt including Cairo, Alexandria, and Minya.

(With Inputs from APO)

