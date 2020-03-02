Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanker owner says to end shipping of Rosneft's Venezuelan oil

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 15:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 15:02 IST
Tanker owner says to end shipping of Rosneft's Venezuelan oil

Mercantile & Maritime said on Monday it would terminate its shipments of Venezuelan oil for Rosneft after the United States imposed sanctions on the Russian oil firm's Swiss trading unit.

Washington imposed sanctions in February on Rosneft's Geneva-based unit Rosneft Trading (RTSA), accusing it of providing a financial lifeline to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government. Over the past year, Rosneft has emerged as the key recipient of Venezuelan oil as it said it was using the crude to recover billions of dollars of debt that Rosneft Trading provided to the Venezuelan government.

Rosneft said the operations were not in breach of any sanctions and also accused Washington of double standards because it allows U.S. oil major Chevron to continue the same trade. With its fleet of nine tankers, Singapore-based Mercantile & Maritime was one of the largest shippers for Rosneft Trading over the past year, when the Russian company lifted tens of millions of barrels of oil from the South American country.

Rosneft was selling crude mainly to the main remaining buyers of Venezuelan oil in India and China. "Following an extensive review of our live arrangements, we can confirm that any activities impacted by the recent U.S. sanctions will be terminated in accordance with the specified timeline," Mercantile said in a statement.

"As a global business operating across the oil and gas value chain, the Mercantile & Maritime Group operates in full compliance with all international trade laws and maritime regulations," it added. A company source said the firm was winding down all operations with Rosneft Trading, as stipulated by the new U.S. sanctions. Washington has given companies 90 days to wind down transactions with Rosneft Trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

10th Aegis Graham Bell Awards for Innovation Announces its Winners and Finalists in New Delhi

Chief Guest Shri. Nitin GadkariMinister for Road Transport Highways Ministry of&#160;Shipping&#160;and&#160;Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises&#160;MSME,&#160;Government of IndiaGuest of Honor Shri. Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon...

Man held in Lucknow for derogatory remarks against religious figure

The Lucknow Police have arrested a man for making derogatory remarks against a religious figure on social media, the police said on Monday. The arrested person has been identified as Yogendra Singh 38, resident of Misri Baghiya which comes ...

Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament postponed due to coronavirus

The 29th edition of the prestigious Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament was on Monday pushed from April to September in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak across the world. The Azlan Shah Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Ipoh, Ma...

Jagan must remember KCR is nobody's friend, says BJP leader Vivek

Taking a jibe at the friendship between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP leader and former MP Vivek on Monday said that KCR uses people for his own needs.Many think th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020