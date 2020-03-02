ONGC donates furniture to U'khand college under CSR

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday donated 150 tables and chairs for students to the city-based Government Inter College. The energy company donated required furniture to the college located at Guniyal Gaon under its corporate social responsibility, its principal B K Sharma said. Sharma thanked the ONGC for the gesture and area MLA Ganesh Joshi for his constant support to the institute.

