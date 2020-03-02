‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition Awards winners announced

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the winners of 'Merck More Than a Mother' Media Recognition Awards 2019.

The awards were initiated with the aim to recognize and appreciate African Journalists who have produced accurate, informative and compelling stories about infertility, infertile women or couples with that aim to raise awareness about infertility prevention and male infertility.

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President Merck More Than a Mother emphasized "We are delighted to announce the winners of 'Merck More Than a Mother' Media Recognition Awards 2019. We received a good response, in the form of several entries from the journalists across Africa. Thus, the Merck More Than a Mother Committee decided to create three Groups of Awards so that we could equally encourage talented and passionate media representatives across the continent. Moreover, we decided to create and announce Special Awards to encourage young African emergent media talents".

The three groups are:

1. French Speaking African Countries

2. Southern African Countries

3. East African Countries

"I congratulate all the winners and appreciate their valuable contribution in sensitizing the African communities about infertility stigma. I strongly believe that Media can play a significant role in sensitizing people about sensitive issues of infertility and stigma attached to it. It can also help raise awareness about male infertility and infertility prevention in Africa" added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

