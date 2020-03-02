Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will increase number of ''Shiv Bhojan'' thalis to 1 lakh:Bhujbal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 18:16 IST
Will increase number of ''Shiv Bhojan'' thalis to 1 lakh:Bhujbal

The Maharashtra government will ramp up the number of the subsidised lunch plates served daily to the poor under its 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme to one lakh from the current 100, the Legislative Assembly was told on Monday Speaking in the Lower House, Food and Civil Supplies Minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that more such lunch plates need to be served per day considering population in cities.

"My department aims to provide one lakh thalis every day across Maharashtra under the 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme. At present, 100 thalisare being provided in select places. The scheme needs to be expanded considering population in cities," he said while replying to the debate on supplementary demands Bhujbal said the Food and Civil Supplies department has sought allocation of Rs 150 crore for the scheme in the upcoming Budget, which will be tabled on March 6.

He said the scheme will soon be started at the taluka level, and gradually the daily servings of the lunch plates will be increased to 150 to 200 The minister further said the government was exploring whether quota of Kerosene for the people using LPG connections can be restricted to the minimum quantity.

Kerosene is generally used for cooking on stoves by Below Poverty Line (BPL) families The 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme was launched by the Shiv Sena-led state government on January 26.

Under the sceme, a meal is provided to the poor for just Rs 10 The 'thali' consists of two chapatis, one vegetable, rice and dal..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

"No sense of celebration" as Israel holds third election in a year

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought re-election on Monday under the weight of an imminent corruption trial, with the countrys third ballot in less than a year predicted to end in another deadlock. The election follows inconclus...

Kerala Minister inaugurates foreign language training centre

Kerala Minister for Labour and Skills, T P Ramakrishnan on Monday inaugurated the Foreign Language Training Centre at Inkel Business Park in Angamaly area of Ernakulam district. Addressing the gathering, Ramakrishnan said Our Governments ai...

Cycling-Olympic events with no fans possible, says British Cycling performance director

British Cyclings performance director Stephen Park has raised the possibility of some Olympic events taking place without spectators if the coronavirus crisis does not subside.Park, who joined British Cycling in 2016, remains confident that...

Absen Launches New DooH LED Series at ISE

Leading global LED display manufacturer Absen SZSE 300389 has unveiled new AW Series for the Digital Out-Of-Home DooH advertising market. The AW Series is suitable for fixed installation and can also be applied to light boxes and smart lig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020