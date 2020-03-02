Maha: 3 held with 19 kgs of cannabis in Aurangabad
Three people were arrested onMonday with 19 kilograms of cannabis in Aurangabad inMaharashtra, police said
While Virendrasingh Pardesi (22) and Shubham More (19)from Aurangabad, and Ramlal Barela (26) of Jalgaon were held,a fourth person managed to flee, Inspector Ashok Giri of CIDCOpolice station said
The three have been booked under the Narcotic Drugsand Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, Giri added.
