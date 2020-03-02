Maha Council okays supplementary demands of Rs 24,719 crore

Ahead of the state Budget on March 6, the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Monday approved the supplementary demands of Rs 24,719 crore tabled by the state government for funding its crop loan waiver scheme and other measures. The demands were tabled by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar of the NCP.

"We are trying to address the demands and expectations of all the departments and legislators amidst a global slowdown, non-payment of GST returns and even a looming fear of Coronavirus outbreak," Pawar told the Upper House. A supplementary or additional grant is generally sought by a government to meet its required expenditure.

The finance minister also said that sanctioning and disbursement of funds for various works got affected in the past due to the model code of conduct in place for the 2019 elections to the Lok Sabha and the state Assembly, and because of the President's Rule. The state was under President's Rule for nearly a fortnight in November last year, after none of the political parties could form a government. It was lifted after the BJP-NCP government took charge on November 23, only to be collapsed within the next 80 hours..

