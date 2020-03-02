Gujarat: 8 dead, 22 injured in bus-tanker-jeep collision

Eight people were killed and 22 others injured on Monday in a collision involving a state transport bus, a tanker and a jeep here in Gujarat's Tapi district, police said. The multi-vehicle collision took place on the National Highway-53 near Pokhran village under Songadh taluka in the afternoon, Deputy Superintendent of Police R L Mavani said.

"A Gujarat State Road Transport bus collided head on with a tanker coming from the opposite direction. Seconds later, a jeep with passengers rammed into the rear of the bus. Eight people died and 22 others were injured," he said.

The deceased were from all the three vehicles, the police officer said. "The injured were admitted in hospitals in Vyara and Songadh towns," Mavani informed.

He said initial probe revealed the tanker was on the wrong side of the road and hit the bus heading towards Ukai town of Gujarat from Rajasthan. A case is being registered against the driver of the tanker, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.